The hawker shared a photo of his son eating nuggets and playing with his friend outside the stall.

Toa Payoh hawkers say son faces ‘hardships’ as they ‘can’t afford’ holidays, netizens say they are rich in other ways

A Toa Payoh chicken rice hawker’s post about being unable to bring his son overseas during the school holidays has drawn comments from netizens saying that simple pleasures can be just as enjoyable.

In a Facebook post on Nov 19, the owners of Poh Kee Chicken Rice joked that they were unable to bring their son “anywhere for the holidays” because they were “poor hawker parents”.

The post was accompanied by a photo of their son sitting across from another boy of a similar age. Between them on the table was a chessboard, along with two large bowls of nuggets and French fries.

The caption was updated the following morning to clarify that the boys pictured were their son and his friend, and that the photo was taken at their stall in Toa Payoh.

“I am talking about myself, not judging anyone else,” the hawkers added.

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They further reflected in the comments: “He naturally faces hardships when he has parents like us.”

Netizens assured family that they are rich in other ways

The Facebook post quickly went viral, garnering over 6,900 likes and 600 comments at the time of writing.

Many netizens disagreed with the parents’ description of themselves as “poor”, saying that their family was already rich in love, memories, and life experiences.

“That’s great childhood memory right there! You guys are richer than you realise. True wealth isn’t measured by how often we travel or how much we spend,” one Facebook user pointed out.

“That’s a different kind of rich you got there,” another netizen reassured.

Some also questioned the idea that being able to travel overseas was a measure of wealth.

“Not going overseas for holidays doesn’t equate to poor. Your kid is having a rich time,” one netizen said.

In the comments, the chicken rice stall owners also shared that they “dare not proceed” with travelling whenever they sat down to work out the costs.

“In a work year, the off days we take for medical and other purposes are already costing a bomb,” they shared.

Other netizens suggested that spending time bonding in real life was better than being glued to a screen.

“Playing chess is healthier than facing the phone all the time,’ said one netizen.

“This is so wholesome compared to screen time,” another user chimed in.

Stomp has reached out to Poh Kee Chicken Rice for more information.

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