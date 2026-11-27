Remember a neighbour who left a positive impact on you? Tell Stomp about that person and stand to win vouchers.

Tired of ‘neighbours from hell’? Stomp your nicest neighbour and win up to $100 in FairPrice vouchers

Having the nicest neighbour in Singapore is a reward, and you could be doubly rewarded if you tell us about it.

Since we are approaching the end of 2026, we would love to end the year on a good note with positive, real-life stories from you.

We have all heard about neighbours from hell, but enough of those for now. We want you to tell us about the nicest one instead.

What makes a neighbour the ‘nicest’?

A kind and generous neighbour is a privilege that not everyone may have the chance to enjoy.

So if you have ever had a neighbour who did things like share home-cooked meals with you, take care of your pets or plants while you went on holiday, or looked out for your elderly parents — tell us all about them.

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The more unique the story, the better.

Give us all the details, such as what sparked the first encounter, how your neighbour’s kindness impacted you, and how it perhaps changed your perspective on life.

Accompany your submissions with relevant photos (after getting consent from the people in them) and have your stories featured on Stomp’s contest page.

FairPrice vouchers and goody bags up for grabs

Like our previous contests, winners will stand to win attractive prizes comprising FairPrice vouchers.

The top three submissions will receive the following prizes:

1st prize: $100 FairPrice vouchers

2nd prize: $60 FairPrice vouchers

3rd prize: $40 FairPrice vouchers

All winners will get to take home a Stomp Goody Bag each.

For more details, visit our contest page here.

The contest ends on Dec 31.

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