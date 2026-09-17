The TikToker’s Safari browser warned that it was a suspicious website when he tried accessing it.

TikToker warns about supposed scam targeting Booking.com users, scammers somehow had his trip details

A TikToker has taken to social media to warn fellow travellers about a supposed scam targeting Booking.com users after receiving a WhatsApp message containing his exact hotel reservation information.

User @jimtaysg says in a 64-second reel that after making a booking on the website and believing that everything was confirmed, he received a WhatsApp message saying that he had one more step to make, failing which his reservation would be cancelled.

It is not clear how much time passed between when he made the booking and when he got the message.

“So naturally, I thought there was something I had really missed out,” he says in the video.

He says he clicked a link in the WhatsApp message, which opened to a page that looked like it belonged to Booking.com and even displayed his booking details. He adds that he was later asked to input his credit card details.

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“Somehow I felt something was fishy. So I just double checked my booking.com app,” says the TikToker.

According to him, everything was fine on the app — there was no indication that he had missed a step as the WhatsApp message had suggested.

“Then what I did was I copied the link and pasted it into the Safari browser. And Safari told me that it was a suspicious website,” he says.

He notes that there was no such warning when he clicked on the link via the WhatsApp app, warning other users to be vigilant.

“The scammers are getting better and better these days,” he states.

Netizens share similar experiences

The TikTok post, made on Sept 13, has garnered more than 295,000 views, 5,200 reactions and 220 comments. The original poster also shared the video on his Instagram account, where it racked up 905,000 views.

Several netizens said that they had similar experiences, not just with Booking.com but with other online travel agencies as well.

“I experienced the same thing! When they asked for my card details, I got suspicious immediately and blocked them,” said a TikTok user.

One netizen also detailed how they “escaped” a similar scam — someone claiming to be from the platform contacted them through Facebook to say their hotel booking was cancelled. Since it happened a day before departure, the Facebook user offered to help them get a refund and a free hotel stay as compensation.

“They asked me to fill out a form through a link — with my credit card details including the CVV,” said the user, who was vigilant enough to check before pressing submit.

Another had an experience similar to the original posters, but on a different platform.

“I experienced this too! With Agoda, just a couple of days ago. I also sensed it’s fishy. They even sent a follow-up message reminding me to ‘confirm’ my reservation. All the more I ignored their message,” said the TikTok user.

Several users were not so fortunate, with some saying they lost money as a result of such scams.

“I got scammed, too. Paid double. Didn’t get a refund at all. This happened last year. Been almost a year,” said one netizen.

Several netizens pointed out that the website address was incorrect.

“The URL link itself is not the original Booking.com,” said a netizen.

“OK, the lesson I got from here is to ALWAYS check the URL. Thank you,” another netizen said.

Others said that one should never click on the link at all.

“Golden rule is never click on links sent by text. You never know who is behind the sending number. Instead go to the official source (website or app) for official info,” said a TikTok user.

Many netizens were also grateful to the original poster for the warning.

“This is scary. Thanks for sharing,” said one.

Booking.com says it will never ask for customers’ credit card details

Noting an increase in phishing messages via WhatsApp, Booking.com states on its website that it will never ask users to share credit card details by email, over the phone, through text, or via WhatsApp.

“We’ll never ask you to make a bank transfer that is different from the payment policy details in your booking confirmation,” the website adds.

“If you receive an email that appears to be sent by the accommodation provider or Booking.com, be sure to double-check the details in your booking confirmation before clicking on any links,” the website warns.

Stomp has reached out to the jimtaysg for more details.

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