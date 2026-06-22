The TikToker filmed her video as part of a campaign for The Devil Wears Prada 2 with Universal Music Singapore.

TikToker turns MRT train into personal fashion runway — and netizens are loving it

While most commuters dress for comfort on the MRT, one TikToker turned heads by treating her train ride like a fashion runway.

TikTok user @xtrajuicyyy has gone viral after posting a video of herself strutting through a North-South Line MRT train cabin in an eye-catching outfit featuring clashing prints, layers and accessories.

The video, posted on June 21, has racked up more than 27,200 views, 1,747 likes and 424 shares.

In the clip, the 24-year-old can be seen confidently posing and walking through what appears to be stations along the North-South Line, including Kranji MRT station.

Her outfit featured a mix of plaid and zebra-print pieces, a beret, boots and a faux fur bag — all worn despite Singapore’s notoriously warm weather.

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Speaking to Stomp, Marliyana, a partnership executive, said the video was filmed on June 19 between 5pm and 6pm.

“Some of the shots were taken at Kranji MRT, but we actually started filming from Choa Chu Kang MRT and continued all the way to Kranji,” she said.

Inspired by Lady Gaga and The Devil Wears Prada

According to Marliyana, the video came about after she was approached by Universal Music Singapore to create content featuring the song Runway by Lady Gaga and Doechii.

The track is part of the soundtrack for the movie The Devil Wears Prada 2.

“The moment I heard the song, I just thought, ‘Why not make the MRT my runway?’ because it felt like the perfect Singapore version of the concept,” she said.

She put together the outfit just for her video and drew inspiration from the fashion forward world of The Devil Wears Prada.

“I wanted something that felt very Devil Wears Prada-coded to match the song,” she explained.

“I love experimenting with fashion, especially mixing clashing patterns and silhouettes that people wouldn’t normally put together.”

Marliyana added that she had recently watched the sequel and wanted to create a look that better reflected her personal style.

“After filming, I was just hanging out with my sister, grabbing a drink together and running a few errands around Choa Chu Kang.”

‘Dressed like you’re heading to Fashion Week on the MRT’

Unsurprisingly, the outfit attracted plenty of attention from fellow commuters.

“There were definitely a lot of stares, which is expected when you’re dressed like you’re heading to Fashion Week on the MRT,” she said with a laugh, adding that she believed commuters were curious.

She said: “I felt people were probably wondering what I was doing, checking out the outfit or wondering how I was surviving the weather in that look.”

One interaction in particular stood out. "The sweetest moment was when someone actually approached me and asked to take a photo of me."

Netizens praise her confidence and style

The video has been met with overwhelmingly positive reactions online.

“Im curious, but in this heat???? girl youre amazing!” wrote one commenter.

Another joked: “Even the carriage seats match damn slay.”

One commenter perhaps summed up the mood best: “There’s no blueprint for being confident and beautiful, they just used you as the reference.”

Marliyana said she has been touched by the response. “It’s always nice when people appreciate your fashion, creativity and confidence.”

Not all comments were positive — some questioned how she managed to stay comfortable in Singapore’s heat while wearing multiple layers.

“I did receive a few messages from typical Singaporeans saying that I must have smelled horrible because of the heat and all my sweat,” she said.

“But to be fair, I’m not someone who sweats very easily, and I always come prepared with a cooling spray in my bag.”

She added with a laugh: “#mandilahsingapore.”

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