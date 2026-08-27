Some commenters felt the lifestyle tiers were off by at least one income bracket.

TikToker says people with $500K annual income likely stay in landed property or condos, but netizens have doubts

Can earning $500,000 a year really afford one a landed home, a family SUV, and trips to Monaco for Formula One (F1)?

That was the question netizens discussed after finance content creator Jiax, better known as @Jiaxthepiggybanker, shared his take on the lifestyles attached to different annual salary brackets.

In videos posted on TikTok and Instagram on Aug 26, Jiax imagined what life might look like for salaried workers earning $50,000, $100,000, $250,000, and $500,000 annually.

The videos have since attracted more than 265,000 views and more than 300,000 likes across both platforms.

From BTO queue numbers to F1 experiences

For those with an annual income of $50,000, Jiax paints a picture of living with one’s parents, taking public transport, eating mainly hawker food, and occasionally splurging on matcha while hoping for a good Built-To-Order queue number.

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At the $100,000 tier, he suggested that workers might be living in their own flat or renting a condominium unit, and taking Grab rides more frequently. “Euro summers and snowboarding trips are starting to become a regular thing as well,” he added.

Those earning $250,000 annually, according to Jiax, are most likely to own a condominium unit after being persuaded by the promise of capital appreciation.

On top of daily Grab rides to work, they also dine at expensive restaurants — to “try them” instead of “treating (themselves)“ — and are serious about golf and tennis.

Jiax described the $500,000 lifestyle as one where a person could be living in a landed property — or a condominium “if (they) don’t like insects” — driving a family SUV, travelling frequently for business, and spending generously on experiences such as F1 in Monaco, Watches and Wonders and Art Basel.

“But deep down, you’re still chasing the nostalgia of the moments that remind you of the struggle,” he concluded.

‘Can $500k really buy that life?’: Netizens ask

Some commenters felt the lifestyle tiers were off by at least one income bracket.

“$500k in a landed is so wrong,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “It is one level misplaced. $500k probably does what you say $250k does. $250k does what you describe $100k, etc.”

Others argued that income alone paints an incomplete picture of a person’s lifestyle, and that having a family can increase expenses.

“Bro try having a high salary with kids,” one commenter said. “On paper I’m living the good life, in reality all my money goes on childcare and enrichment and I definitely do not Grab to work.”

Another user echoed the sentiment: “Bro if you have kids that wipes out half your income and we are back at peasant level.”

One user also questioned whether someone earning $100,000 could realistically afford to rent a condominium unit while still saving money.

“I don’t know, I feel like that $100k income is only responsible at $200k income,” the commenter wrote. “Rent condo where at $100k if you still want to save?”

Some took the video in a light-hearted way, joking that it had prompted some self-reflection.

“I’m afraid I’m spending at the 250k level even though I’m not at 250k level. 😂😂😢😢,” one Instagram user wrote.

Stomp has reached out to Jiaxthepiggybanker for comment.

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