TikToker receives red packet with heartfelt note from ‘random uncle’ on MRT: ‘You shine bright’

A TikToker shared that she received a red packet containing a heartfelt note from a “random uncle”.

A TikToker shared that she received a red packet containing a heartfelt handwritten note from a “random uncle” while travelling on the MRT.

In a June 26 post, user @inyeoopw said a man had “shoved” red packets to everyone on the train. Inside each red packet was a handwritten message with words of encouragement.

The post, captioned “Blessed, on my way to work”, has since garnered more than 15,600 likes and 87,000 views.

‘You are amazing, kind loving soul’

In the second slide of her post, inyeoopw shared a photo of the notes that she and another commuter seated beside her had received. The image showed the train stopped at Yishun MRT station.

One note read: You are amazing, kind, loving soul. You shine bright. Send positive kind loving thoughts to all people in SG. May we all be healthy, safe.”

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The other note wished for unity in society and for people to “love one another”.

‘A pleasant surprise’

In response to Stomp’s queries, inyeoopw, whose name is Sage, said she was on her way to work at about 3.50pm on June 25 when she boarded a train travelling between Canberra and Yishun MRT stations.

The 21-year-old said she did not notice the uncle boarding the train, but later saw him walking down the aisle handing out red packets to passengers. As the train was not crowded, she estimated that about four commuters, including herself, received one before he moved on to the next cabin.

She added that the uncle did not say a word, and that the other commuters appeared just as puzzled as she was. According to Sage, two women seated to her left wondered if the red packets contained money, while the man beside her opened his and found a handwritten note.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” she said, adding that she later asked the man to take a photo of them holding their notes together.

Sage described the note as a “much-need energy boost”, especially before work, and said it made her day. She was also impressed that the uncle had handwritten each note himself and found it heartwarming to see so many netizens sharing similar experiences online.

Netizens received similar notes

Many commenters said they, too, had received similar notes from the same “uncle”, with some recalling receiving them several years ago.

One commenter described it as “so cute” that the uncle was still handing them out, sharing that she had received one three years earlier. She also posted a photo of the note.

Another wrote, “Only in Yishun”, while sharing a photo of the note they had received, which had included a drawing of two girls.

“Uncle too good at drawing,” quipped inyeoopw, to which the commenter replied: “It made my entire day.”

“OMG I think it’s the same uncle,” a user said, saying she had received a similar note from him at Woodlands Library two months ago. She added that she had taped it above her desk for “motivation”.

Another commenter said they had received a note — complete with a Christmas tree drawing — during the Christmas season last year.

“THIS IS SUCH A WHOLESOME USE OF FREE WILL,” one wrote, while another quipped that the thoughtful note would make them cry.

Similar notes reported earlier this year

In April, Stomp reported on a similar incident involving handwritten notes of encouragement being distributed to MRT commuters.

A Reddit user shared a photo of a red packet containing a handwritten message after a man, believed to be in his 50s, quietly placed it on their lap at Marsiling MRT station before alighting at Woodlands.

It is unclear if the man mentioned in the Reddit post is the same person featured in the recent TikTok video.

The post attracted more than 1,700 upvotes, with several commenters saying they had received similar notes from a man in the Woodlands area.

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