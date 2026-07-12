The content creator wondered if he was “tripping” after he realised the Singapore dollar price printed on the tag was much higher than what the Malaysian ringgit price worked out to...

TikToker puzzled that H&M clothes cost less in Malaysia than S’pore after currency conversion

A content creator has attracted netizens’ ire after posting about his “weird experience” in Johor Bahru (JB): clothing in apparel chain H&M costing less in Malaysia than in Singapore after currency conversion.

TikToker @nesht0k, who goes by Denesh, shared his experience in a 38-second video on July 8.

“So the weirdest thing just happened to me today,” announced Denesh at the beginning of his video. He proceeded to share that he was shopping in Aeon Mall in JB.

While browsing in H&M, he noticed that the price tag on a polo shirt displayed prices in both Malaysian ringgit (RM) and Singapore dollars: RM99.90 and S$49.90.

But when he reached the cashier, he realised the two prices were not equivalent.

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He did a quick Google search, which revealed that RM99.90 was worth only about S$31.75 on the day of his trip — nearly S$18 less than the dollar amount printed on the tag.

"Am I tripping?" Denesh asked.

"Either it's a mistake, or I just got away with a steal," he wondered.

‘It has been like that all these years’: Netizens

The video has amassed 76,200 views, 1,130 likes and 95 comments.

Many commenters were quick to point out that indicating different currencies on one price tag is not a new practice, including some that adopted a slightly sarcastic tone to respond to Denesh’s video.

“It has been like that. all these years. Maybe after your rant, things might change. Oh well. Thanks bud,” remarked one viewer.

Another wrote: “Bro you first time shop overseas?? Some countries put (two) sometimes (three) currencies because of cross border buying and the exchange rates are too much difference.”

A handful of commenters were more helpful in suggesting explanations for the price difference, attributing it to factors such as the difference in labour and rental costs between the two countries.

“For stores, they have other costs to factor in as well like rental, logistics, salaries etc. all these results in different prices for the same product,” suggested one user.

“It’s okay, there’s always new things for you to learn everyday🥰” encouraged another user.

TikToker responds

Speaking to Stomp, Denesh said that the video was filmed while he was in JB in early July. He shared that he goes to the city once every three to four months.

He clarified that he has seen multi-currency price tags before. “I usually assume it’ll be in accordance to the exchange rate.

“And not what the price will be in different countries which now I know from the comments which includes rental, labour, taxes, and all that other factors.”

He stressed that he genuinely believed the price difference to be an error, but has now understood why prices across both countries may differ.

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