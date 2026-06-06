The person who took the TikToker’s luggage apparently demanded that she head to his hotel for the exchange.

TikToker loses luggage in mix-up, made to go to other traveller’s hotel to exchange bags

A Singaporean traveller who lost her luggage in a mix-up at Ho Chi Minh City airport and ranted about having to swap bags at the other traveller’s hotel has been warned by netizens that she had put herself at risk.

TikToker @ninjabreadP_, who goes by Jordelia, says in a 43-second video that she discovered someone had mistakenly taken her luggage when she picked up a suitcase of the same brand and colour but of a different size.

Airport staff apparently provided her with the contact number of the other person, who demanded that she go to his hotel for the exchange.

However, Jordelia accused the other party of “giving attitude” and failing to apologise for taking the wrong luggage.

Netizens say she could’ve been liable for illegal items inside other luggage

The post, made on May 24, has so far garnered over 145,500 views, 3,260 reactions, and 125 comments.

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Netizens were mostly sympathetic to her situation, with some offering advice on how to prevent a recurrence.

“The audacity!” said one TikToker. “Why did you accede to their request?” asked another.

Others advised Jordelia to mark her bag to make it distinct from others.

“Try tying a colour ribbon on the handle or a colour luggage tag,” suggested one.

Much more than an inconvenience, netizens pointed out that she should never have walked out of the secure area with someone else’s bag, as she would be liable for any illegal item it might have contained.

“Please don’t take other people’s luggage. The airline has to deal with it. If there are illegal things inside, you will be liable,” said a netizen.

“Why (did) you do that? What if (there were) drugs inside…and you got caught?” another asked, while yet another in reply said she could’ve faced dire consequences: “In some countries like Malaysia/Singapore it would mean death penalty.”

Many netizens told her she should have remained firm and insisted the other person return her luggage at the airport.

“He’s lucky you’re being the bigger person,” remarked a netizen.

Meanwhile, several commenters asked for details about the other person.

“Was he handsome?” asked one netizen in jest.

Stomp has reached out to Jordelia for more details.

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