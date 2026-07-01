TikToker delighted by Jalan Kayu ice cream shop that serves gelato from $3 per scoop: ‘Hidden gem’

A TikToker was delighted to discover a home-based ice cream shop in Jalan Kayu serving gelato from $3 per scoop.

Describing it as a “hidden gem”, TikTok user @jarrenfilms said he spotted the shop tucked inside a landed property while crossing the road in the estate.

‘Honestly not bad’

Documenting his visit, JarrenFilms compares it to walking into someone’s house and appears surprised when he realises it was actually an ice cream shop.

He also discovers that the premises double as a lighting store selling a range of lighting fixtures. A staff member later told jarrenfilms that the store has been operating for about a decade.

Showing the menu, the TikToker noted that the shop charges $3 per scoop with a minimum order of two scoops.

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After leaving the shop, jarrenfilms tries the gelato and gave his verdict: “It’s honestly not bad. Can check it out guys.”

Stomp has reached out to jarrenfilms for comment.

The ice cream store in question is Beau Beau Artisan Ice Cream, located at 224 Jalan Kayu.

‘Genuinely hidden gem’

The video, posted on June 27, has since garnered over 200,000 views and dozens of comments.

Many netizens were intrigued by the TikToker’s find.

“Genuinely hidden gem,” one said, while several others asked for the shop’s address.

Another commenter said they often walk past the shop and had wondered whether it was “legit”.

Several users also remarked that $3 for a scoop of ice cream was very affordable. One compared it with prices at cafes and the popular gelato chain Birds of Paradise, where a single scoop costs about $6.

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