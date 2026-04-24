The TikToker gave his take on a viral outburst on an AirAsia flight. PHOTOS: CANDYBABA999/TIKTOK, AIKREN/INSTAGRAM

TikToker calls out AirAsia passenger’s Mandarin outburst: ‘Do you think the whole world is learning Chinese?’

A TikToker has spoken out after a female passenger demanded to be spoken to in Mandarin on an AirAsia flight, adamant that her behaviour was not representative of all Chinese people.

The incident occurred on an AirAsia X flight from Chongqing to Kuala Lumpur on April 22, when a commotion involving a passenger yelling at airline staff for not speaking Mandarin caused the flight to be delayed by about 1.5 hours.

TikTok user @candybaba999 posted a response to the incident on April 23, saying in Mandarin: “Not every Chinese is like this. But every time this happens, it’s the Chinese.”

He points out that AirAsia flight attendants are mostly Malays, who are fluent in Malay and English.

“What’s the international common language? It’s English. How can you ask a Malay to speak Mandarin to you?” he asks.

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Referencing lyrics from Chinese Words, a 2007 hit song by Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, candybaba999 asks:

Do you think the whole world is learning Chinese?

The video cuts to a clip of the woman saying that she is a “Chinese person”, to which the TikToker responds that she should not publicise her nationality while exhibiting such behaviour.

“You don’t represent the Chinese. How can you yell just because you are from China?” he persists.

He adds that Chinese nationals residing overseas would be affected by the incident, as others would mistakenly think that “all Chinese are like this”.

“How are you expecting those of us based overseas to get by?” he concludes.

‘Don’t embarrass us’: Netizens agree with TikToker

The video garnered over 492,000 views and 24,200 likes, with many netizens agreeing with the TikToker’s stance.

“Good! As an Indonesian Chinese who speaks Mandarin. I really need to hear this. Yes, not all Chinese people from China are like that. but that woman just makes it worse,” one user said.

Others agreed that “respect is key”, while some called the woman “rude” and a “troublemaker”.

“Don’t embarrass us anymore,” commented another netizen.

Another echoed that the woman was “only representing herself and not all Chinese”.

However, one user disagreed: “If AirAsia wants to operate internationally, please be more considerate and offer at least one crew member who can speak the local language, be it Mandarin, Arabic, etc. Imagine if there is an emergency.”

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