TikToker buys what he thought was Ferrero Rocher for $9.90, turns out to be kumquats

A TikToker took to social media to rant about being "scammed" at FairPrice after claiming he mistakenly bought kumquats packaged in gold foil that resembled Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

In a video posted on Feb 15, TikToker @benwhoah, known for his complaint-style, satirical content, showed a transparent box of gold-coloured, round fruit wrapped in shiny foil.

He said the kumquats — small citrus fruits resembling oranges — were "shiny and stacked" and placed prominently on promotion at the entrance of a FairPrice outlet in Marsiling. They were priced at $9.90.

In comparison, a 24-piece tray of Ferrero Rocher chocolates typically costs $20.90 at FairPrice.

Although the box was clearly labelled as kumquats, the similar gold packaging and affordable price led him to add the item to his basket, thinking it was Ferrero Rocher.

Captioned, "K** I go NTUC to buy Ferrero Rocher end up I kena scam by a fruit j*b**", the Feb 15 post has since garnered more than 46,300 views, 2,000 reactions.

"Who the k*k*b*rd go and wrap kumquat into Ferrero Rocher and scam me ah," the TikToker said in his trademark exaggerated tone.

"I even send my mother photo eh, I though HUAT AH the Ferrero Rocher so big eh," he added.

However, it was only after returning to his car with his purchases that he noticed something amiss with the logo on the box and realised it was kumquat instead.

It is unclear when and where the incident occurred.

Netizens fell for the same 'scam'

Many viewers found the situation amusing, though some admitted they nearly made the same mistake.

"I saw too… wanted to buy but luckily never," one user commented.

"Same I have it too," another wrote, adding: "Idk why they wrapped kumquats in gold like Ferrero Rocher."

One netizen said they had spotted the same product in the refrigerated section and wondered why the chocolates were being displayed there, before realising it was fruit. "I see then realised bloody hell orange," the netizen quipped.

"You need to change your... glasses," another joked

When one user asked if he managed to get a refund, the TikToker replied that he had thrown away the receipt and was unable to do so.

Others said the mix-up may have been a blessing in disguise.

"My MIL had this and gone in two days. I didn't even have a taste," said a netizen. Another agreed: "You have to try! It's so good!"

Stomp has reached out to @benwhoah for comment.

