TikToker amused after spotting ‘real-life’ Give-Way Glenda waiting for MRT train: ‘When life imitates art’

The woman in the yellow blouse stood in front of a banner featuring Give-Way Glenda.

A humorous clip showing a woman resembling Give-Way Glenda — one of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) etiquette mascots — waiting for the train at an MRT station has gone viral, with amused netizens offering hilarious comments.

TikToker @bertlanciaga shared the six-second video, which starts mysteriously with the title, “I’m sorry Aunty”.

The video then pans to a woman with curly hair, wearing a yellow blouse, standing in front of the platform screen doors as she waits for the train to arrive.

Coincidentally, a sticker of Give-Way Glenda was pasted on the platform screen door directly in front of the woman.

The woman’s blouse is the same yellow as the character’s, and her tight curls resemble Glenda’s rounded curly bob.

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Give-Way Glenda is part of the LTA’s Thoughtful Bunch — icons created in a campaign to encourage a more gracious culture among commuters. She is best known for the tagline, “Glide to the side for smoother rides.”

The other characters that make up the Thoughtful Bunch are:

Bag-Down Benny, who puts his bag down so others have more room

Hush-Hush Hannah, who keeps her volume down for a quieter ride

Move-In Martin, who makes space for others to board

Stand-Up Stacey, who gives up her seat to someone who needs it more

‘She jumped out from the ad!” Netizen joked

The post, made on June 27, has garnered more than 1.6 million views, 198,500 reactions, and 335 comments.

Many who got the joke enjoyed it.

“I’m not the aunty but I’m suing you,” said a netizen, tongue firmly in cheek.

“When life imitates art,” said one netizen, referencing the resemblance between the woman and the character on the poster. Another quipped: “She jumped out from the ad!”

One netizen said the TikToker should have had a selfie with the iconic auntie.

“Gosh! You should get an autograph and selfie with her!” said the TikToker.

Several netizens pointed out that the woman looked the part but did not do as “Give-Way Glenda” preached.

“She didn’t glide to the side, though,” said a netizen. “She’s ready to glide in,” another said.

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