TikTok livestreamers respond to backlash over vulgar rant with mock apology: ‘You wait long long limpeh will say sorry’

Controversial livestreaming pair Winnie Heng and Vadalene Eng have doubled down on their rant at customers who cancelled their orders after a livestream ended — this time directing their ire at netizens who criticised their behaviour.

In two videos originating from the duo’s TikTok account @vedawinfam and shared on Instagram page @sgspilltea on Aug 17, Heng appears to offer an apology, only to reveal that she was pretending to cry.

In the first video, Heng says in Mandarin that she should not have scolded the customers who cancelled their orders, pretending to wipe away tears.

“I should have gone back to hit a voodoo doll, why did I scold them?”

She then stops abruptly and changes her tone to a serious one, saying: “That’s what they want to see.”

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She goes on to mock the idea of apologising, saying it is not possible, that she is too stubborn to bother about her critics.

Eng then joins her, with the pair proclaiming themselves Singapore’s best livestreamers.

In the second video, shared hours later on @sgspilltea, Heng holds a tissue to her face and says in English that she should not have cursed those she had referred to with an obscene Hokkien expression.

“I shouldn’t have cursed them from the bottom of my heart,” she says, as Eng pretends to comfort her.

Heng then tells viewers to edit the video and insert a censor tone — making a “duuuuuu” sound herself — before declaring sternly in a mix of Mandarin and dialect: “You wait long long for limpeh (Hokkien for ‘your father’) to say sorry.”

She repeats forcefully: “Youy wait long long.”

The two videos have garnered more than 118,800 views in total, with 41,500 and 77,300 views respectively.

The pair had drawn fire earlier after unleashing a string of vulgarities at customers whom they accused of cancelling their orders at around 3am.

“I curse you from the bottom of my heart. From the bottom of Winnie Heng’s heart,” Heng had said during that livestream.

Netizens criticise mock apology

Many netizens remained unimpressed with the pair.

“Confidence is attractive. Thinking vulgar language equals intelligence is just embarrassing. Calling yourself the best influencers while insulting people who cancel orders… that’s certainly one way to influence people — straight into cancelling you,” said an Instagram user.

“Still have the audacity to (say) such things after the incident,” another said.

Others said the videos had put them off ever buying anything from the pair’s livestreams.

“Why are we feeding such unprofessional livestreamers? I wonder what TikTok will be doing for such (low-class acts),” said a netizen.

“I’m sorry but that’s why I never buy from live events like this,” another added.

One netizen even took a dig at the products they were selling.

“Living proof that the crystals don’t give off good energy,” the Instagram user quipped.

Not everyone was put off by the pair, however.

“Very good,” said a supporter.

“I find it annoyingly funny and entertaining lol,” another said.

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