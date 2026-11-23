An elderly woman handed over $10,000 worth of gold jewellery to a money mule.

In three days, two 72-year-old women lost $28k to scammers posing as MAS officers

Two elderly women were scammed by someone pretending to be a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) officer.

The first scam involved a 72-year-old who lost $10,000 worth of gold jewellery on Nov 17 to a pair of men posing as a SIMBA employee and an MAS officer.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fake SIMBA employee got her to reveal details of her bank account over a telephone call by saying someone had attempted to transfer $9,000.

He claimed that the matter would be reported to MAS.

Handed $10k in gold jewellery to money mule

Later, she received a WhatsApp video call from a man wearing a police uniform claiming to be an MAS officer. He instructed her to take photographs of all her gold jewellery before handing the items over to an agent.

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Following his instructions, she met a 20-year-old man at the foot of her residential block and handed him jewellery worth $10,000.

Anti-Scam Command arrested two men

After extensive investigations, officers from the police’s Anti-Scam Command arrested a 20-year-old man on Nov 19, along with another 20-year-old man believed to be his accomplice.

They were allegedly acting as money mules on the instructions of an unidentified transnational scam syndicate.

They collected cash and valuables from victims before handing them over to other unidentified individuals.

The men were subsequently charged in court with conspiracy to assist others in retaining the benefits of criminal conduct.

Another elderly woman scammed out of $18k in cash

In a separate case, another 72-year-old woman was duped into handing over $18,000 in cash on two occasions.

Again, this scam involved someone pretending to be an MAS officer.

According to the police, she received a call on Nov 15 from someone claiming to be a UnionPay staff member. The caller told her that she had purchased an insurance package and advised her to contact MAS to cancel it.

Another scam involving a fake MAS officer

She was subsequently contacted by someone claiming to be an MAS officer, who informed her that her bank account was linked to a money laundering case and would have to be frozen for investigations.

The caller instructed her to withdraw all her savings before the account was frozen and hand the money over to an agent.

Believing the claims, the woman withdrew $18,000 from her bank over two days and handed the cash to an unknown man at the foot of her residential block.

What to do if you spot a scam

1. Members of the public who have any information on such crimes or are in doubt can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.



2. Those looking for more information on scams can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline on 1799.

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