Remember our call-out for your creepiest ghost stories?

Thousands of goosebumps later: Here are our ghost story winners

Remember our call-out for your creepiest ghost stories?

We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response and want to thank everyone who took the time to share their spine-chilling encounters with us.

After going through all the submissions, we’ve selected four Stomp readers whose stories stood out to each receive a goody bag.

Congratulations to our winners:

The pale pair of feet that sent two soldiers running (Anonymous)

The Sengkang flat that didn’t want us there (Anonymous)

The old folk smell from Punggol flat that followed me home (Anna Ng)

The footsteps that lingered beside my bed in Pulau Tekong (Lester Thean)

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We’re also happy to announce that three HardwareZone contributors have been selected to receive coveted prizes for their chilling submissions.

Here are the winners:

The night we heard shackles in our beachside chalet (Stonehaven, #170)

The Pulau Ubin curse: The headless man, haunted well and bloody tree (Hydro, #132)

‘They don’t like looking at mirrors’: The Bishan flat that drove my buddy to his death (ChouunShiryuu, #187)

If you’re one of the winners, please email us at stomp@sph.com.sg to arrange for the collection of your prize.

All winning stories will be featured on Stomp at a later date.

We hope you enjoy reading the ghost stories as much as we did.

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