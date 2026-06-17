A boy was seen rolling across a pedestrian crossing in Choa Chu Kang while on a skateboard.

‘Thought I saw a monitor lizard’: Boy rolls through red light junction in CCK while lying outstretched on skateboard

A young boy was seen rolling across a pedestrian crossing in Choa Chu Kang (CCK) while lying in an outstretched position on a skateboard, with several netizens saying they initially mistook him for a monitor lizard.

Dashcam footage of the dangerous encounter was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on June 16.

The video opens with the dashcam vehicle travelling along Choa Chu Kang Drive.

Moments after passing a Shell petrol station, it approaches the junction with Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

A boy then suddenly emerges, rolling across the road while lying flat on a skateboard. Close behind, a man who appears to be accompanying him breaks into a run, seemingly trying to catch up.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

As he reaches the other side of the road, the boy extends both arms forward. Two men standing near the traffic lights appear unfazed as he rolls past them.

At the time of the incident, the pedestrian signal was red, while vehicles on the perpendicular road had a green light.

“Superboy on skateboard,” the driver wrote in the accompanying caption, adding that the incident occurred at about 3am on June 16.

‘Thought it was an animal crossing the road’: Netizen quipped

The video garnered more than 50 shares and 25 comments within a day, with many netizens expressing shock and disbelief at what they had just watched.

“I thought it was an animal crossing the road,” said one netizen, while others said they initially thought it was a monitor lizard, dog, or otter.

“The two man though. How they manage to pretend it was nothing there,” another Facebook user pointed out, highlighting the pair’s nonchalance.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.