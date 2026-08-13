The customer’s order was hung precariously on the gate handle.

‘They just don’t give a f*ck’: GrabFood customer’s Wingstop order falls after rider hangs it on gate handle

A GrabFood customer was caught in a bind after his Wingstop order was hung on his gate handle, leaving him with no choice but to let his order fall to the ground when he opened the gate.

TikTok user @mrcreamzzz recounted the incident in a post on Aug 9, saying that his Wingstop order had arrived, but he did not know how to retrieve his food.

Panning the camera to the gate, he shows the order which hangs precariously on the handle.

As he turns the handle down to open the gate, the food falls to the ground in a slow-motion edit of the scene.

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Another clip shows that the canned drinks in the order sustained visible dents.

Netizens share similar experiences

The post drew over 218,500 views, as netizens shared similar experiences in the comments.

One netizen said that placing hooks, chairs, or shoe racks for delivery riders to place their orders were of “no use”.

Others agreed, while the TikTok user replied: “They just don’t give a f*ck”.

Several suggested that the user “change the door” or that he leave the gate open to receive the delivery.

TikTok user claps back at proposed solutions

In a follow-up post on Aug 12, the TikTok user makes several clarifications in response to netizens’ comments:

The gate handle could only move downwards, not upwards

The windows on the gate were made of glass

He did not have the key for the gate

“So I am cooked if anyone wants to hang their sh*t here,” he reiterates, pointing to the handle.

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