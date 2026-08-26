The youths helped the elderly woman push her trolleys before hoisting it onto an elevated walkway.

‘Thank you for your service, brothers’: Netizens praise off-duty NSFs for helping elderly woman with her trolleys

A group of youths, supposedly off-duty national servicemen (NSFs), have earned praise for assisting an elderly woman move her trolleys off the road in Kranji.

Their kind deed was captured in a video posted on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on Aug 24.

In the video, the four youths can be seen pushing two trolleys stacked with large cardboard along a pavement, while an elderly woman walks beside them.

As they reach the elevated footpath, the youths lift the trolley off the pavement and onto a raised walkway.

Based on the surroundings, the incident likely took place in one of the HDB estates along Choa Chu Kang Way, opposite Kranji Camp II and Kranji Camp III.

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The four youths, dressed in civilian attire, were identified as personnel from the 5th Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment (5 SIR). While Stomp is unable to confirm their identities at the time of this article, publicly available information states that 5 SIR is based at Bukit Panjang Camp and Kranji Camp III.

‘For this, can SM (sergeant-major) remove my extras?’: Netizens quip

The video has since garnered more than 69,000 views and 30 comments.

Netizens commended the four men for their willingness to help the woman.

“Thank you for your service, brothers,” said one user. “Their parents thought them well,” another said.

Several Instagram users also left comments referencing the military unit that the youths were presumably from.

“5 SIR, silent, deadly, swift,” said one, referencing the unit’s motto.

“Stingray Hoah!” another said, referring to the unit’s nickname in a battle cry.

There were also several light-hearted suggestions on how the men should be rewarded.

“For this, can SM (sergeant-major) remove my extras?” said one in jest, “extras” meaning disciplinary duties that servicemen received as punishment.

“OC (officer commanding) should grant them early ORD,” another said. ORD is an NSF’s operationally-ready date, or the day he completes his national service.

However, not all the comments were positive, with several believing the video was recorded by someone from the group.

“Ownself help, ownself record, ownself post.” said one Instagram user.

Stomp has reached out to the Ministry of Defence for more information.

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