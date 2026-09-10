Thai abbot arrested over alleged S$3.7m temple fund scandal, CCTV reportedly shows him having sex

A senior monk at a royal temple in Thailand has been arrested over an alleged 92-million-baht (S$3.7 million) temple fund scandal — with police also reportedly uncovering CCTV footage showing him having sex with a woman linked to the case.

Phra Wachirayan, also known as Luang Pho Atichot Dhammavaro, 66, was arrested at about 6am on Sept 10 at his quarters in Wat Phutthaisawan in Ayutthaya, reported The Thaiger.

The abbot was detained under a warrant issued by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 1 on Sept 8.

He faces charges including misappropriation of property by a public official, abuse or dereliction of duty, misconduct by a state official, conspiracy to launder money and money laundering.

More than 20 donation receipts allegedly involved

According to Khaosod English, investigators began looking into the abbot after receiving information about the alleged misuse of temple funds and his relationship with a woman.

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Police allege that more than 20 donation receipts were improperly issued in the temple’s name over more than two years, resulting in losses of more than 92 million baht.

PHOTOS: KHAOSOD, BANGKOK POST

Some of the temple funds were allegedly diverted for the abbot’s personal use before money was transferred to a woman close to him to help conceal or convert the assets.

The Thaiger identified the woman as Punyawee, 47, and reported that police believe she had a romantic relationship with the abbot.

She was also arrested on Sept 10 and faces charges related to allegedly assisting in the misappropriation and laundering of funds.

The Nation reported that police believe some of the money was converted into other forms or hidden under other people’s names.

Preliminary checks also found tens of millions of baht moving through the woman’s bank accounts each year.

Investigators are now tracing earlier transactions, including where the money came from, who received it and whether other assets were bought using temple funds.

CCTV allegedly shows pair having sex

The financial investigation also led police to CCTV footage from the abbot’s quarters.

Khaosod English reported that the footage allegedly showed the abbot engaging in “intimate conduct” with the woman.

PHOTOS: KHAOSOD, THE THAIGER

The Nation reported more specifically that police said the footage showed him flirting with the woman and having sexual intercourse with her.

Officers continued searching the temple for more evidence following the arrests.

Police said the investigation would also be expanded to look into other people, bank accounts and assets potentially linked to the case.

The abbot is also known for producing the “Nuea Duang” amulet, which Khaosod English said is popular among devotees.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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