National water agency PUB has issued warnings over the risk of flash floods in several areas.

Temperature dips to 22.6 deg C as heavy rain hits Pioneer and Tuas, with risk of flash floods

Rhea Yasmine and Ann Chen

The Straits Times

July 22, 2026

Temperatures fell to a low of 22.6 deg C around noon on July 22 as heavy rain drenched many parts of the island.

National water agency PUB warned of the risk of flash floods in several areas in Pioneer, Tuas and Jurong from around 11am to 1pm, while the National Environment Agency said heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 12.15pm to 1.15pm.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore website, the day’s mid-day temperature low of 22.6 deg C was recorded at the Nanyang Avenue weather station – near Pioneer – at 11.58am.

The lowest temperature so far in 2026 is 20.1 deg C, recorded on June 12 at 12.52pm at the Newton weather station. This was after heavy downpours put an end to a long stretch of warm weather in Singapore that has been linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

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The previous record low in 2026 was 20.3 deg C in Newton, recorded at 9.12pm on Feb 19.

On July 22, in posts on social media platform X between 11.12am and 11.33am, PUB warned of the risk of flash floods in Tractor Road, Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) and Pesawat Drive – all in the Pioneer area – for the next hour.

In another post at 11.36am, it warned of the risk of a flash flood at the junction of Gul Avenue and Gul Circle in Tuas for the next hour.

At 11.44am, it warned of the risk of a flash flood at the junction of Jalan Tukang and Chin Bee Road in Jurong for the next hour.

At 11.48am, the agency warned of the risk of a flash flood at the stretch of Enterprise Road from Wan Lee Road to Jalan Boon Lay for the next hour.

In another post at 11.51am, it warned of the risk of a flash flood at the junction of Chin Bee Road and International Road for the next hour.

The Met Service said in its fortnightly weather advisory on July 16 that short, thundery showers are expected on most days for the second half of July over some parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon.

The total rainfall is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island, it added.

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