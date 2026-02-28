A group of teens in ITE uniforms were filmed setting fire to toilet paper. PHOTOS: SINGAPOREVIRAL_SG2.0/TIKTOK

Teens in ITE uniform slammed for setting fire to toilet paper: 'Shameful' and 'childish'

A group of teens dressed in Institute of Technical Education (ITE) uniforms were seen piling up toilet paper and setting it alight, before stomping on the fire frantically in an attempt to put it out.

A video of the incident was posted on Instagram account @singaporeviral_sg2.0 on Feb 27, showing three teens gathering around a pile of tissue paper on the floor of a toilet.

One of them dons a collared shirt with a green trim, and the other two teens are clad in white shirts with green stripes — uniforms associated with the School of Electronics and Info-comm Technology across ITE colleges.

In the clip, one of the teens brings a lighter to the mound of toilet paper, setting it on fire as another adds more paper to the pile.

A third teen stomps on the flame in an attempt to extinguish it, while the group eggs him on. However, the fire grows, and two of them jump on it frantically.

The caption accompanying the Instagram post suggests that the incident happened at ITE College East.

Stomp has reached out to ITE College East for comment.

Netizens slam 'shameful' and 'childish' behaviour

The video amassed over 170,000 views, with netizens raising concerns about the group's actions, describing them as "crazy and insane".

"There will always be people who don't treasure and ruin what is given," one netizen remarked, while others questioned the group's motive.

"ITE already still wants to play fire a bit childish leh. My fire playing years is 7-8 years only after that not interested already," another said.

Others called out the act of "vandalism", saying the teens had "nothing better to do" and their actions were "shameful".

Some netizens were sympathetic, expressing relief that the fire did not escalate, but urged authorities to take action.

