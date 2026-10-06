A pair of teenagers were allegedly caught stealing two digital cameras from a store in Haji Lane.

Teens allegedly caught stealing 2 digital cameras from Haji Lane store, then ‘confessed over text’

A pair of teenagers were allegedly caught stealing two digital cameras from a store in Haji Lane.

Digicam Diaries, which sells digital cameras, uploaded a snippet of the CCTV footage to its Instagram page, @digicamsg, on Oct 5 in an attempt to identify the teens.

However, the post has since been removed after the store said in a follow-up post that the teens had paid for the cameras.

The post, titled “Thank you for helping us to identify! The police will handle the matter now”, has drawn over 2,700 likes and more than 50 comments.

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing. PHOTO: DIGICAMSG/INSTAGRAM

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Shop posted CCTV footage online to identify teens

In the initial video posted on Instagram, the pair were seen entering the store and browsing before the footage cut to a screenshot showing two cameras circled on the shelf.

A subsequent screenshot showed that the cameras were no longer there.

Speaking to Stomp, the director for Digicam Diaries said the incident occurred on Oct 4, between 7.40pm and 7.50pm.

He said the pair entered the store, looked around and left.

However, staff only noticed that the cameras were missing during their stock take at the end of the day.

He added that a police report had been lodged.

After the CCTV footage was uploaded to social media, he claimed that the teens “confessed to the crime over text” and paid for the items.

The director said the teens also sent them a photo of the two digital cameras.

The director said the teens also sent them a photo of the two digital cameras. PHOTO: DIGICAM DIARIES

He also alleged that the female teenager tried to “delete the proof” in the text message exchange after admitting to taking the cameras.

Ultimately, he said the teens paid the store the cameras’ total value of $393, along with an additional $27 to cover the “extra time the part-timers spent in the store” tracking down the items.

The cameras were not returned, as he said the store is unable to accept products that have been removed from the premises.

“I hope others realise that stealing from a small business is very detrimental to us as every sale and product matters,” the director said.

Several netizens applauded the store for pursuing the case and “not letting up”.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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