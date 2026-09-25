Teenager takes “mini SBS bus” for a spin on pavement: ‘Great use of free will’
Netizens were amused by footage of a teenager cruising along a pavement on what appears to be a modified mobility device, painted to resemble an SBS Transit bus.
A video of the unusual sighting was shared on TikTok by user jerhniao on Sept 24.
Filmed from inside a car, the footage shows the teenager rolling along the pavement while seated on the “toy bus”, looking seemingly unbothered.
His hands are resting on what appears to be a handle protruding from the device, while his feet are either tucked or stretched out.
“Maybe sg can be interesting after all,” the on-screen caption read.
It is unclear where the sighting took place. Stomp has reached out to jerhniao for comment.
‘Great use of free will’: Netizen
The post has garnered over 370,000 views and more than 300 comments.
Unsurprisingly, many netizens were amused by the sight.
In the comments, several users also shared pictures of a teenager sitting on a similar “toy bus” The device in the images bore striking similarities to the one in the video.
In one of the pictures, the teenager was wearing a National Junior College uniform.
Another user said they had spotted the boy riding the device at The Star Vista.
“Great use of free will,” a commenter wrote.
Several users described the device as a “scooter bus”, with one suggesting that it should have a footrest as well.
Many commenters asked where they could buy the “toy bus”, with one saying they needed to get one for their son.
“As a mum this video makes me happy,” one said.
“Now this is creativity,” another user commented.
See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.