A boy was spotted cruising along a pavement on a toy SBS Transit bus.

Teenager takes “mini SBS bus” for a spin on pavement: ‘Great use of free will’

Netizens were amused by footage of a teenager cruising along a pavement on what appears to be a modified mobility device, painted to resemble an SBS Transit bus.

A video of the unusual sighting was shared on TikTok by user jerhniao on Sept 24.

Filmed from inside a car, the footage shows the teenager rolling along the pavement while seated on the “toy bus”, looking seemingly unbothered.

His hands are resting on what appears to be a handle protruding from the device, while his feet are either tucked or stretched out.

“Maybe sg can be interesting after all,” the on-screen caption read.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

It is unclear where the sighting took place. Stomp has reached out to jerhniao for comment.

‘Great use of free will’: Netizen

The post has garnered over 370,000 views and more than 300 comments.

Unsurprisingly, many netizens were amused by the sight.

In the comments, several users also shared pictures of a teenager sitting on a similar “toy bus” The device in the images bore striking similarities to the one in the video.

In one of the pictures, the teenager was wearing a National Junior College uniform.

One commenter wrote: “Spotted the guy in Wingstop.” PHOTO: TIKTOK

Another user said they had spotted the boy riding the device at The Star Vista.

Another user said they had spotted the teenager riding the “toy bus” at The Star Vista. PHOTO: TIKTOK

“Great use of free will,” a commenter wrote.

Several users described the device as a “scooter bus”, with one suggesting that it should have a footrest as well.

Many commenters asked where they could buy the “toy bus”, with one saying they needed to get one for their son.

“As a mum this video makes me happy,” one said.

“Now this is creativity,” another user commented.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.