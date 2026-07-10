Teenager appears disoriented in middle of road, original poster alleges Kpod use

The boy standing in the middle of the road, seemingly unaware of his surroundings.

A teenager was filmed standing in the middle of a road in a housing estate, appearing disoriented as vehicles passed by.

The video, shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall, shows the youth, dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and sandals, taking an unsteady step sideways before before coming to a halt.

He appears to be looking at a device in his hand, seemingly unaware of his surroundings.

Behind him is a sign warning motorists and pedestrians to “Beware of traffic”.

The video was shared by a follower of the page on July 9, who said the incident occurred at about 8.53am on July 8.

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The original poster alleged the teenager’s behaviour was linked to Kpod use.

“Before I started recording, he was on the floor (from a fall), his phone and vape nearby,” the poster wrote, adding that the teenager had sat on the ground trying to steady himself before standing in the middle of the road “trying to recover”.

“Many passersby were looking at him as it was prime rush hour but nobody knew what to do or had to rush off to work and (couldn’t) stay to call the police,” the poster said.

“Personally, I couldn’t help him as he is twice my size, plus I had to rush to work, too,” they explained, adding that they weren’t sure if anyone else made a call to the police.

“Police should provide guidance on what to do if you encounter Kpod zombies in the future,” they added.

The video has since been viewed more than 205,000 times, with over 2,700 reactions.

While the location was not disclosed, one commenter claimed the boy was later seen at Wisteria Mall in Yishun.

‘Why didn’t you call the police?’

Many netizens felt the original poster should have alerted the police instead of recording a video of the episode.

“You say you (were) rushing to work but still have the time to video... why don’t you use that time to call the police?” asked an Instagram user. “Next time don’t record. Just call the police,” another advised.

One netizen who claimed to have witnessed the incident said: “I was one of the guys there with two other foreign workers monitoring him at first. Initially I thought he got hit by a car since he was lying on the ground, then I went over and saw him shivering with a vape in his hand and after a while he just walked off.”

Others expressed concern.

“He did not even realise he (was) in the middle of the road,” said one. Another commented: “Worrying time for the future of Singapore.”

Kpods are e-vaporiser cartridges primarily filled with etomidate, a fast-acting hospital-grade anaesthetic.

Under Singapore’s enhanced enforcement framework, first-time users face a fine of up to $2,000 and mandatory rehabilitation. Repeat offenders face increasingly severe penalties, including mandatory supervision and detention at a Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

Those who import, sell or distribute Kpods face lengthy jail terms and caning.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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