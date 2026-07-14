French national Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien had initially been scheduled to plead guilty on July 13.

Teen who allegedly licked iJooz straw has case adjourned as ICA checks his student pass status

Claudia Tan

The Straits Times

July 13, 2026

The prosecution sought an adjournment in the case of the teenager who filmed himself allegedly licking a straw from an iJooz orange juice vending machine.

State Prosecuting Officer Sukhdev Kaur told the court on July 13 that the prosecution was checking with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on whether French national Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien’s student pass would be cancelled if he is convicted, adding that this may affect sentencing.

According to ICA, student pass holders are required to maintain at least 90 per cent overall attendance at their approved educational institution and remain crime-free. Those convicted of crimes risk having their student passes cancelled.

The prosecution had sought an adjournment of between four and six weeks, but Maximilien’s lawyers, Kalidass Murugaiyan and Kanthan Raghavendra, asked if the case could be adjourned for three weeks instead.

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Murugaiyan said his client was a student pass holder and was required to be in France from September to December as part of his school’s course requirements.

If the 19-year-old were to be put on probation, Murugaiyan said, its practicality could be assessed through a probation suitability report.

When District Judge Kelly Ho asked how probation would work if Maximilien were overseas, Murugaiyan said they were working on arrangements for him to return to Singapore for interviews, adding that Maximilien would be with his parents in France.

Those placed on probation are supervised by an officer for between six months and three years. They must also comply with the conditions of the probation order.

The prosecutor said the prosecution was awaiting a reply from ICA on whether Maximilien’s student pass would be cancelled if he is convicted. Kaur did not object to a three-week adjournment.

The teen was initially scheduled to plead guilty on July 13. He was handed two charges of mischief and being a public nuisance after he filmed himself allegedly licking a straw from the iJooz vending machine before placing it back inside the straw dispenser.

Court documents stated that he allegedly committed the offence at Goldhill Centre in Thomson Road on March 12. He then posted the clip on social media, sparking shock and concern among netizens.

As a result of his stunt, the company had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien was handed two charges after he allegedly filmed himself licking a straw from the iJooz vending machine before placing it back inside the straw dispenser. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPOREINCIDENTS.SG/INSTAGRAM

He is expected to plead guilty on July 30.

For mischief, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both. For causing public nuisance, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

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