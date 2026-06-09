Teen on M’sia train allegedly grabs girlfriend’s breasts, uses shopping bag to shield act

A teen was seen reportedly grabbing his partner’s breasts on a train in Klang Valley, Malaysia.

A young couple was spotted behaving intimately on a train in Klang Valley, Malaysia, with the boy reportedly touching his partner’s breasts in front of other passengers.

In a Threads post that has since been deleted but reposted by others, the user shared that she was onboard a train on the MRT Kajang Line on June 6 when she found herself sitting opposite the couple at 10.31pm.

A video attached to the post shows the girl sitting at a reserved seat in the train cabin, leaning towards her boyfriend with one hand on his right knee. She holds a large brown shopping bag in both hands as the boy kisses her cheek twice.

Seeing the teen touch his partner’s breasts in public, the user said she cleared her throat loudly. The teen apparently looked at her with a defiant expression, leading the user to glare at him as a signal to stop their act.

Afterwards, the couple “hurriedly” alighted at Kwasa Central station.

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Netizens slam indecent act

The clip was reposted online, leading netizens to condemn the couple’s brazen act.

“Can we normalise reprimanding kids for indecent behaviour in public places? Make this video go viral so their parents can see it. Even if you’re married, you don’t have to behave like this,” one Threads user wrote.

Some shared their own experiences dealing with witnessing public displays of affection, while others blasted the original creator for not directly stepping in to stop the couple’s act.

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