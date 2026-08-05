Zheng Jia Xu (transliterated) has responded to 135 emergencies over the past three years.

Teen first responder, 16, responds to 135 emergencies in 3 years: ‘Age never determines a person’s ability’

A 16-year-old Community First Responder (CFR) has responded to 135 emergencies over the past three years, demonstrating his own belief that “Age never determines a person’s ability”.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Zheng Jia Xu (transliterated) said he responded to his first case more than two years ago, while waiting for an MRT ride home.

He recalled receiving an alert from the myResponder app, indicating that someone nearby was suffering a cardiac arrest and required assistance from CFRs.

Without thinking twice, he sprinted to the scene, which was located about 200m away.

Upon arrival, he found an elderly man in his 60s or 70s lying on the ground. Members of the public were already administering first aid, and someone had retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED).

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Zheng quickly joined the rescue effort, taking turns with other bystanders to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until paramedics arrived and conveyed the man to the hospital.

A few days later, Zheng learned that the man had died and even visited the wake to pay his respects. When the bereaved family found out that Zheng was one of the rescuers who tried to save the deceased, they took a photo with him and informed his school, which subsequently commended Zheng for his selfless act.

Responded to 135 emergency incidents

The myResponder app was launched by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to mobilise CFRs during emergencies. When a fire or medical emergency occurs, the system sends an alert to registered volunteers within a 400m radius. This allows them to render assistance before paramedics arrive.

Despite being just 16 years old, Zheng has already responded to 135 emergency incidents — including 75 cardiac arrest cases and 60 fire incidents.

Zheng first learnt about the app on social media when he was in Secondary 1. Hoping to give back to the community, he decided to register as a CFR. His family and friends have supported his decision ever since.

‘We shouldn’t judge a book by its cover’

In August 2025, Zheng and two other CFRs successfully resuscitated a 53-year-old man who had suffered a cardiac arrest. To recognise their efforts, the SCDF presented them with the Community Lifesaver Award.

The case remains one of Zheng’s most memorable rescues to date.

“Those needing emergency care are usually seniors, and not everyone manages to pull through. This 53-year-old patient was given a second chance at life, and he has now fully recovered,” he said.

At just 16, Zheng is considerably younger than most other CFRs. When asked whether his capabilities had ever been doubted by patients’ families due to his age, he replied: “Age never determines a person’s ability.”

“We shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, nor should we doubt someone’s ability just because they are young. Sometimes, young people are more passionate, and we never render first aid expecting a reward in return”.

His passion has also inspired those around him.

After hearing Zheng share about his rescue experiences, a teacher at his school was inspired and decided to enrol in the Singapore Heart Foundation’s first aid course. They have since registered as a myResponder CFR.

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