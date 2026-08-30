What initially appeared to be a traffic accident that led to the death of a 17-year-old is now being investigated as a murder.

Teen, 17, dies in Johor after suspected car chase, 15-year-old among 13 arrested for murder

A 17-year-old girl died after being thrown from a car that was rammed by several vehicles during a suspected pursuit in Kulai, Johor.

What initially appeared to be a traffic accident is now being investigated as a murder, reported Shin Min Daily News, with Malaysian police arresting 13 people — including a 15-year-old girl.

Johor police chief Rahaman told reporters at a press conference on Friday that the incident happened at around 12.38am on Aug 25 at a roundabout in Taman Indahpura, Kulai.

A 20-year-old man was driving a black Perodua Myvi with four passengers, including the victim, after having supper and heading home.

PHOTO: MALAY MAIL

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Several vehicles, including a black Toyota Vellfire, were allegedly following the Myvi.

When the Myvi reached the roundabout, one of the vehicles rammed it, causing the car to lose control and crash towards the road shoulder.

The impact damaged one of the car doors, causing the 17-year-old girl, who was seated in the front, to be thrown from the vehicle.

She suffered serious injuries and died.

Police believe the girl may have been hit by another vehicle after she was thrown from the Myvi, but Rahaman said this was still being investigated and would have to be confirmed by further investigations and the autopsy report.

13 arrested, police investigate possible gang dispute

Police conducted operations in Johor Bahru and Selangor on Aug 25 and 26, arresting seven men and one woman aged between 15 and 31.

Another five men, aged between 16 and 29, were arrested in Johor Bahru on Aug 27.

PHOTO: ORIENTAL DAILY

Four of the first batch of suspects had a total of five previous criminal convictions, while the five suspects arrested later had a combined 12 previous convictions.

All 13 suspects tested negative for drugs.

Police have applied for remand orders to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for murder, Section 148 for rioting while armed, and Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the incident was linked to a conflict between two secret society groups in the Johor Bahru area.

However, the motive and relationship between the 13 suspects are still being investigated.

Police seized 12 mobile phones, a black Kia Forte, a black Toyota Vellfire, a grey Toyota Hilux, as well as baseball bats and metal rods during the operation.

They have not ruled out making more arrests as investigations continue and urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could interfere with the investigation.

The victim, identified as Wu Yu En (transliterated), was buried on Aug 27.

Her family and friends had earlier questioned whether her death was truly the result of a traffic accident.

They appealed to witnesses and anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward and help establish what happened that night.

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