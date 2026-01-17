The car was seen speeding along a road wit multiple police vehicles in pursuit. PHOTO: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Teen, 17, arrested after colliding with five vehicles during dramatic police chase from Paya Lebar to Marine Parade

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Jan 16 after leading police on a lengthy car chase from Paya Lebar to Marine Parade, colliding with five vehicles along the way.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said that traffic police officers had signalled for a car to stop for a routine check along Paya Lebar Road at around 10.50pm that day, but the vehicle sped off.

During a pursuit by multiple police vehicles, the car collided with four cars and a van, and was subsequently found along Marine Parade Road, where it had crashed into another car.

The driver, who had fled on foot, was later arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. He is also being investigated for multiple offences, such as driving under the influence of drugs, using a deregistered vehicle and a forged licence.

An e-vaporiser was also found in his vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.

Stomp understands that there were no major injuries incurred during the incident.

Passers-by spot police chase

In a video posted by Facebook account @SGRV ADMIN, which has amassed over 289,000 views, a silver car is seen accelerating along a road on Jan 16 at around 10.45pm. There are at least five police vehicles in pursuit.

The car swerves across three lanes before making a U-turn. The clip then cuts to the aftermath of a crash, where the silver car has stopped almost perpendicular to the road, near the rear of another black car, with its airbags deployed.

One of the silver car's wheels has gone flat, while the bumper of the black car appears crushed.

Several police vehicles are positioned along the road, with officers escorting a man clad in a black shirt, sporting a gold chain and bleached hair.

Under the Road Traffic Act, individuals convicted of reckless driving face a fine not exceeding $5,000, a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a $10,000 fine, imprisonment of two years, or both.

Commenters noted that attempting to evade the police would be futile, while others joked that the driver's actions resembled the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto.

Some even poked fun at the speed of the chase, as one netizen mused: "I thought the bikes are [sic] escorting, so slow and orderly."

"We closed 2025 with Teck Whye Chase and opened 2026 with Geylang Chase," another said, alluding to a New Year's Day incident where a 34-year-old van driver was arrested for reckless driving and possessing items suspected to be controlled drugs, after leading the police on a chase in Choa Chu Kang.

