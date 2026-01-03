Van driver, 34, arrested after evading police, driving against traffic: 'Slowest police chase ever'

A 34-year-old van driver was arrested on New Year's Day for reckless driving and possessing items suspected to be controlled drugs, after he attempted to evade the police, reversing and swerving across lanes as several police vehicles gave chase.

Multiple videos of the chase surfaced online, including one posted on Jan 1 by TikTok user @kp0ds which garnered over 457,200 views.

The 22-second clip shows the van reversing across lanes as a traffic police outrider moves towards the vehicle. The van then speeds off, making an illegal U-turn and driving against traffic.

Passengers in the vehicle filming the chase, amused at the unusual sight, engage in a spirited commentary on the van's movements.

"Where are you going sir? No where to go la [sic]..." the accompanying caption reads.

Another video which received over 399,400 views, filmed by user @_.yan.xiaolong._, shows the van speeding along a two-way street, making a U-turn and driving off with traffic police in pursuit.

The crash was also documented by Facebook account @SGRV, as the vehicle was seen accelerating toward a grass patch and crashing into the slope.

Instagram page @sgfollowsall posted a video of the handcuffed driver seated on the pavement, as police officers lay out his belongings on the floor.

Stomp has reached out to kp0ds and _.yan.xiaolong._ for comment.

In response to Stomp's queries, police confirmed that the incident occurred on New Year's Day at about 5.20pm, when traffic police officers signalled for a van to stop for a routine check along Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

The driver sped off instead, colliding into a traffic police outrider. The 25-year-old officer was later conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The van eventually crashed at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 and Keat Hong Link. A knife, a baton, and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were then found in the van.

The driver was conveyed to hospital and arrested for multiple offences, including using a forged licence, possession of scheduled weapons, and various suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to the Road Traffic Act, individuals convicted of reckless driving face a fine not exceeding $5,000, a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a $10,000 fine, imprisonment of two years, or both.

'Slowest police chase ever'

Commenters on the various videos were tickled by the driver's actions, joking that he was a "super skill pro driver". Others likened the scene to Grand Theft Auto, the popular video game series with driving and shooting elements.

Others commented on the futility of the chase, as one commenter asked: "Singapore road can escape meh [sic]".

One netizen called it the "slowest police chase ever".

"What a start to 2026," another concluded.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation