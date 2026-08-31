Teen, 17, and friends beat up classmate over shared nude photo, force victim to strip, kneel and drink urine

A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to at least one year of reformative training after he and several others assaulted a 14-year-old classmate, forcing the victim to strip, kneel and even drink urine.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the attacks stemmed from unhappiness over the victim allegedly forwarding a friend’s nude photo to others.

The teen faced four charges, including extortion, voluntarily causing hurt and rioting. He earlier pleaded guilty to three, with the remaining charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

As he was under 18 at the time of the offences, he cannot be identified under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Classmate allegedly choked until fainted

Shin Min reported that on May 20, 2024, a friend complained to the teen that the 14-year-old victim had shared their nude photo with others.

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Three days later, the teen and two friends took turns assaulting the victim in a school toilet.

The teen punched and kicked the victim, while one accomplice also assaulted the victim and forced the classmate to remove all their clothes, kneel and apologise.

Another accomplice grabbed the victim by the neck, causing the classmate to lose consciousness and suffer convulsions, according to Shin Min.

At around 2pm that same day, the victim was taken to a multi-storey carpark, where the teen and four friends again took turns assaulting the classmate.

One of them also forced the victim to drink urine.

The attacks were filmed by the teen’s friends, and he later uploaded the footage to his Instagram’s “close friends” list.

The school subsequently came across the video and made a police report on May 24.

Previously warned over extortion of 12-year-old girl

Shin Min also reported that the teen had previously received a police warning after threatening to circulate a 12-year-old girl’s nude photos and intimate video unless she paid him.

He met the girl through Telegram in June 2023, when he was 14.

At his request, she sent him a nude video followed by two nude photos several days later.

The teen later asked if she would meet him to have sex, but she refused.

On June 14, he again asked her for nude photos. When she refused and asked him to delete the images and video she had previously sent, he demanded $50 and threatened to upload them to social media.

He later increased the amount to $60.

The girl told her parents, who made a police report.

Police issued the teen a 12-month conditional warning on Sept 7, 2023, stating that he could be charged in court if he reoffended during that period.

He subsequently committed the offences involving his classmate and was later charged.

The court eventually sentenced the teen to at least one year of reformative training.

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