Screenshots of the video allegedly showing the suspect holding the victim’s undergarment.

Technician caught sniffing woman’s underwear and masturbating in her bedroom: ‘Couldn’t hold it in’

A water dispenser technician in Malaysia was arrested after he allegedly sneaked into a customer’s bedroom, sniffed her underwear and masturbated while servicing her appliance.

What he apparently did not realise was that the homeowner’s 17-year-old son had left a phone recording his movements.

The incident happened at a home in Shah Alam, Selangor, at around 2pm on Aug 10, reported China Press.

The 32-year-old technician had gone to the home to inspect and service a water dispenser.

The homeowner, a 52-year-old administrative employee at a law firm, was not home at the time, leaving her teenage son to receive the technician.

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However, the 17-year-old later had to leave the house.

Concerned about leaving the technician alone, he switched on the recording function on his phone and hid the device somewhere in the home before heading out, according to China Press.

Teen’s hidden phone captures alleged act

The technician reportedly remained alone in the house for nearly an hour.

He later messaged the homeowner to say that he had completed the servicing work and was about to leave.

But at around 7pm that evening, her son checked the footage captured on his phone and allegedly discovered something disturbing.

China Press reported that the recording showed the technician entering the woman’s bedroom, picking up what appeared to be a bra and sniffing it before masturbating.

The teenager informed his mother about what he had found.

According to Malaysian lifestyle site SAYS, the woman subsequently lodged a police report.

Arrested within 24 hours

Police identified the technician and arrested him within 24 hours of the incident.

The suspect reportedly told police that he was married and had two children.

When questioned about his alleged actions, he claimed he had done it because he “couldn’t hold it in”.

China Press reported that police were completing their investigation papers and that the suspect was expected to be charged in court soon.

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