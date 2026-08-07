Teacher and gunman dead, 4 injured in Thailand school shooting, police say

Students were seen streaming out of Debsirin Nonthaburi School, located in Nonthaburi province.

The Straits Times

Aug 7, 2026

At least one teacher was killed and four other people injured by a student who opened fire at a school in Thailand north of Bangkok on Aug 7 before killing himself, the authorities said.

The incident took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province at about 10am local time, according to Thai news outlet The Nation.

Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Dechrapee Kongdee, confirmed the casualties to Reuters and said the suspected gunman had committed suicide. Among those injured were one teacher and three students, he said.

The suspected gunman was an eighth-grade student, who was said to have barricaded himself on the third floor of the school’s building, according to Bangkok Post.

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One 18-year-old student told Reuters he initially thought there were firecrackers going off or someone banging an object.

“I didn’t think it was a gun at first,” he said. “There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again.”

In photos circulated by emergency workers, students streamed out of the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, on the north-western outskirts of Bangkok, as ambulances operated.

In one photo, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another is attended to by a medic.

Parents and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area so emergency personnel can carry out their duties, The Nation reported.

In the 2025 academic year, the school had an enrollment of around 3,100 students and 147 teachers, according to the district authorities.

In February, a teacher died and a student was injured in southern Thailand’s Hat Yai district after a gunman opened fire at a school. REUTERS

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