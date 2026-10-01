Teacher allegedly takes 17-year-old male student to hotel several times, records sexual acts on phone

A female teacher in Malaysia allegedly took her 17-year-old male student to a hotel several times and recorded sexual acts involving them on her phone.

Their alleged relationship came to light after the teenager’s family and school discovered videos involving the pair.

The teacher, who is in her 30s, was subsequently arrested near Bandar Kinrara at about 10.30pm on Sept 21.

Allegedly began by taking student out for meals

According to a source quoted by Harian Metro, the alleged relationship began in 2025.

The teenager claimed that the teacher initially invited him out for walks and meals before taking him to a hotel in Seri Kembangan.

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She allegedly engaged in sexual acts with him and recorded what happened using her mobile phone.

The source said the pair allegedly checked into hotels in Seri Kembangan several times and also met at the teacher’s home.

The alleged encounters were discovered after the boy’s family and school learnt about them and found videos recorded on the teacher’s phone.

PHOTO: HARIAN METRO

Teacher arrested after police report

Following the discovery, the student and school reportedly lodged a police report.

Police arrested the teacher near Bandar Kinrara at about 10.30pm on Sept 21.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of Malaysia’s Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, according to Harian Metro.

At the time of Harian Metro’s report, the outlet said it was seeking confirmation from police.

Education Ministry says accused teachers will be removed from school duties

According to Utusan Malaysia, Malaysia’s Education Director-General Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said teachers accused of sexual misconduct involving students would be separated from pupils while investigations are carried out.

Such teachers would be placed at a district or state education office and would no longer be assigned to a school during the investigation.

If the case proceeds to court, the teacher can be suspended from work and receive half pay, while disciplinary action may follow if the person is convicted.

“When the sentence has been handed down and if found guilty, this teacher will follow the sentence set by the court,” he said.

“At our level, disciplinary action will be taken, whether it’s expulsion or something else.”

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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