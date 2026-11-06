Teacher allegedly forces 7-year-old boy to perform oral sex as punishment for unfinished homework

A 24-year-old teacher at a Tamil primary school in Pahang, Malaysia has been accused of sexually abusing a seven-year-old pupil as punishment for failing to complete his homework.

The alleged abuse came to light after the Year One pupil told his father about the incidents, prompting him to lodge a police report on Oct 28.

According to New Straits Times (NST), the boy told his 42-year-old father that the teacher had taken him to a storeroom in the school’s science laboratory and instructed him to sit on a chair.

The teacher then allegedly exposed himself and forced the boy to perform oral sex on him.

The father also alleged that the teacher had instructed his son to perform other inappropriate sexual acts.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

According to Utusan Malaysia, the boy had allegedly been repeatedly caned for failing to complete his schoolwork before being taken to the storeroom, where the sexual abuse allegedly occurred.

Nor Azman confirmed that the police were investigating the matter under Section 14(a) of Malaysia’s Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Pahang acting police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob told NST that the teacher was arrested on Oct 29 and subsequently released on bail pending medical reports involving the boy.

Azry also said police had received 10 reports lodged by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), but no reports from other alleged victims.

The case will be referred to the Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division.

According to Malaysiakini, Nor Azman urged the public not to speculate about the case or disclose information that could identify the boy.

Another teacher charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy

In a separate case in Kelantan, a 34-year-old teacher pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in a school hostel warden’s room.

According to The Star, Mohd Faiz Rohizat, who was also the school’s hostel warden, claimed trial at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court on Nov 4.

He allegedly committed the offences against the Year Five pupil at a primary school in Dabong, Kuala Krai, at about 1pm in April 2025 and 4pm in September 2025.

The two charges were brought under Sections 14(b) and 14(d) of Malaysia’s Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Both provisions carry a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The teacher was charged with two counts of physically sexually assaulting a Year Five male student. PHOTO: SINAR HARIAN

Deputy public prosecutor Syazalia Che Suhaimin did not offer bail, citing the seriousness of the offences.

However, defence lawyer Siti Fathma Nuraimi Mohamad sought bail, saying her client was a civil servant who had a wife, a three-year-old child and elderly parents to support.

She argued that he could lose his job and source of income if bail was denied.

The court granted Mohd Faiz bail of RM10,000 (S$3,150) with one surety, subject to several conditions.

He must provide his permanent residential address, refrain from interfering with the victim or prosecution witnesses, report to the nearest police station once every two months and surrender his passport.

The case is scheduled for mention on Dec 23.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.