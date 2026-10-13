Teacher accused of forcing 11-year-old boys to perform oral sex during tuition at his home

A teacher in Malaysia has been accused of sexually abusing several 11-year-old boys during tuition classes held at his home in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The teacher allegedly forced some of the pupils to perform oral sex, while others were nearly subjected to other forms of sexual assault.

According to New Straits Times (NST), the alleged abuse had been taking place for several months.

The teacher works at a school in Bukit Jalil and conducts private tuition classes at his residence, including for pupils from the school where he teaches.

Parents lodge police reports after learning of alleged abuse

A source told NST that several parents lodged police reports after discovering what had allegedly happened to their children.

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“Several 11-year-old boys were sent by their parents to the teacher’s home for tuition classes,” the source said.

“The incidents had been occurring for several months, and some of the victims also attended the school where the teacher works.”

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

According to the source, most of the pupils alleged that they had been forced to perform oral sex, while others said they had nearly been subjected to other forms of sexual assault.

School reportedly conducting internal investigation

The source added that the school authorities were believed to be aware of the alleged misconduct and that an internal investigation was under way.

At the time of reporting, the allegations had not been independently confirmed by police.

Malaysian newspaper Harian Metro was seeking police confirmation of the incident.

There was no information in the report on whether the teacher had been arrested, suspended or charged.

This article was produced with AI assistance.

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