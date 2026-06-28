The altercation occurred on June 26 along Ban San Street, near Queen Street.

Taxi and lorry driver exchange blows in middle of road, 1 taken to hospital

A taxi driver and a lorry driver were caught on camera exchanging punches in the middle of a road near Queen Street after an apparent dispute, with one man later taken to hospital.

The incident occurred at about 5pm on June 26 along Ban San Street, near Queen Street.

Two videos posted by Instagram account @jjyee0728 have since gone viral, amassing a combined total of more than 1.7 million views.

In the first video, a man in a grey long-sleeved shirt is seen speaking animatedly to a ComfortDelGro taxi driver beside the taxi. The man then walks back towards a lorry parked in front of the cab, while the taxi driver returns to his vehicle.

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A second video shows the taxi pulling away before the man suddenly reaches through the driver’s window and appears to throw a punch.

The taxi driver immediately gets out of the vehicle and the pair begin exchanging blows.

The man in grey appears to land several punches to the taxi driver’s head, at one point forcing him backwards into his vehicle. The taxi driver also appears to strike the other man during the scuffle.

The fight ended after three members of the public stepped in to separate the pair.

A witness who filmed the incident told Shin Min Daily News he had been waiting for a bus when he saw the altercation.

“I think the man in grey was a lorry driver. I only saw them arguing after they had stopped their vehicles,” he said.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance along Ban San Street at about 4.15pm and conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Comparisons to recent viral fight between two women

The videos have attracted more than 900 comments online.

Some netizens praised the bystanders who intervened to stop the fight. “Kudos to the passers-by for stepping in to stop the fight,” commented one.

One commenter felt that the taxi driver behaved in an ‘unruly’ manner, and hoped the driver would be disciplined.

“Hope the taxi company is watching this and deal with the driver for his unruly behaviour who does not reflect well professionally as a service provider and he did not represent the image of the company well,” wrote another.

Some also jokingly compared the incident to another recent viral fight involving two women at a coffee shop, saying the latest clash left them equally stunned.

“What lah. Yesterday I laughed my head off at the two aunties fighting on the floor of the hawker centre. Today, this comedy.😂😂😂 I look like a mad woman chuckling away on the bus while watching this. 🤦🏽‍♀️😆,” joked another commenter.

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