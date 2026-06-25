Tan Kin Lian lamented about the supposed lack of rubbish bins in a Facebook video.

Tan Kin Lian laments lack of rubbish bins at Woodlands bus interchange: ‘Maybe I’ll just throw it on the side’

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian spoke out about the lack of rubbish bins at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange, with several commuters and netizens agreeing that it was “inconvenient”.

In a Facebook video posted on June 24, Tan said he was unable to find a dustbin at the interchange, holding up a drink cup to illustrate the inconvenience.

“It’s a big interchange, very big. And I’ve got something to throw away,” he says.

“I walk up and down, I can’t find a trash bin. I think the people in charge here, quite inconsiderate,” he laments.

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He adds that he doesn’t know where the rubbish bin is.

“Maybe I’ll just throw it on the side here,” he muses.

Tan had shared a similar post in January 2025 about the supposed lack of rubbish bins in public transport nodes, describing the situation as a “lack of common sense”.

Commuters agree lack of rubbish bins is inconvenient

When Stomp visited the interchange at around 11am on June 25, a rubbish bin was located in the toilet at one end of the interchange.

No dustbins were visible along the rest of the stretch, which was lined with five berths, with the nearest waste disposal point located at Causeway Point, about a three-minute walk away.

Chew Moe Yeng, a 63-year-old retiree, felt that the lack of rubbish bins might tempt others to litter.

“You want to fine people for littering, yet you don’t want to provide a dustbin for them to throw their rubbish. Isn’t it strange?” she said in Mandarin, adding that she had to hold on to her rubbish as she had yet to find a bin.

“At least have one bin every few waiting points,” she suggested. “Sometimes people will litter, but they just don’t get caught.”

However, she acknowledged that she often saw parents advising their children to hold on to their rubbish, and the interchange remained relatively clean.

Another commuter in her 70s agreed that the rubbish bin was located a distance away, making it inconvenient for seniors.

Other commuters unfazed

Other commuters felt the lack of rubbish bins was a normal sight.

“I thought there was a safety aspect to it. There might be less bins because of bomb threats,” a 20-year-old commuter said.

Her travel companion, also in her twenties, said it didn’t bother her.

“I would understand if there’s no dustbins, as long as there’s one somewhere. If you walk a few minutes, you’ll be able to find one.”

In the comment section on Tan’s post, a netizen offered a similar perspective: “In other countries, bins pose a threat because can be used to plant bombs especially in places of mass congregation.

“Personally, I would prefer no bins and be safe and have peace of mind during commuting.”

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for comment.

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