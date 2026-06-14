Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has sparked debate with one of his Facebook posts on June 13.

Tan Kin Lian asks why S’poreans don’t cut grass, says he’d do it if he ‘needs to’

Why aren’t more locals taking up jobs such as grass-cutting?

That was the question posed by former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian in a Facebook post on June 13 that has since sparked considerable debate.

Sharing a photo of what appeared to be two workers trimming grass outside Aperia Mall, Tan wrote:

Some foreign workers are cutting grass. Why can’t locals do this work? Is it due to low wages, dislike for the sun, long hours or esteem?

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Some point to wages

Tan’s post drew more over 1,700 likes and 1,200 comments spanning a broad spectrum.

Several commenters argued that the issue was about compensation.

One Facebook user wrote, “In the West, they give big titles like Landscape Maintenance Engineer and big salaries. Big salary is the main attraction.”

Another commented, “In the UK, you see their own citizens working as garbage truck collectors, which is likely due to the good wages and benefits.”

Not everyone agreed with Tan’s take, and challenged him to set an example himself.

“Sir would you start by setting the example,” one user wrote.

Another asked, “Will you ask your university graduates son or daughter go apply this job?”

In response to various such comments, Tan replied, “This is a useless and arrogant comment.”

However, when one commenter asked if he would personally take up such a job, Tan replied, “If I need to, I would take up this job.”

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