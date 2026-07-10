Tampines ‘vigilante’ uses long-range camera to report littering, spitting and illegal parking offences

A “vigilante” in Tampines has been photographing offences such as littering and illegal parking at the HDB estate below his home.

A “vigilante” in Tampines has been photographing offences such as littering and illegal parking at the HDB estate and submitting evidence to the authorities.

According to Shin Min Daily News, his actions have resulted in several residents being fined, with some accusing him of meddling in other people’s affairs.

Retiree Tan Qiang Sheng (transliterated), 68, said he began documenting the offences after moving into the neighbourhood about 10 years ago and noticing many inconsiderate behaviours at the car park below his flat.

These included residents throwing cigarette butts on the ground, spitting, and parking outside the designated parking lot markings.

“Every morning, afternoon, and evening, I look out of my window. Whenever I see someone breaking the rules, I take photographs and submit them to the authorities,” said Tan.

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In addition to taking photographs and videos, he also keeps handwritten records of his observations. He dedicates a day each month to travel to the National Environment Agency office — a journey that takes more than an hour — to submit the evidence and records he compiled.

Tampines ‘vigilante’ reports 20 to 30 offenders every month

Tan said that when he first began reporting litterbugs, he would catch between 40 and 50 offenders each month. Over time, the situation improved, with the number of offenders halved to about 20 to 30 each month.

“People still litter, but it’s not as bad as it used to be,” he said.

Some residents have received fines after Tan submitted evidence against them.

One of the recipients, who only wished to be known as Lin, said many residents believe Tan is unnecessarily interfering in other people’s affairs, leading to resentment towards him.

The 60-year-old private-hire driver said he has received four fines totalling to about $1,000. One of them was a $300 fine for throwing a cigarette butt on the ground after smoking.

He said he only found out from a cleaner afterwards that Tan was the one who photographed and reported him.

Lim added that he was also fined $70 because his car extended beyond the parking lot markings. He shared that he successfully appealed the fine with the help of his MP.

“When parallel parking, I leave my car sticking out a little so it’s easier for the driver of the car behind to get out,” he said.

When asked whether anyone had ever thanked him for reporting offenders, Tan paused for a moment before admitting that no one had.

“Even so, I’ll continue doing it. If I see it, I’ll report it. Protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility. If you want to be a litterbug, I’ll catch you,” said Tan.

Spent $1,000 on long-range camera

Despite living modestly, Tan said he spent $1,000 on a long-range camera to capture clear evidence.

He showed Shin Min the Nikon long-range digital camera he uses. Equipped with a powerful optical zoom and long focal length, it allows him to clearly photograph the car park below without leaving his flat.

Tan said he previously used a compact digital camera, but the images were not clear enough. As a result, he decided to buy the long-range camera three to four years ago.

The expensive camera, however, stands in stark contrast to Tan’s modest home.

Most of his furniture is old and worn, while the bed he shares with his wife has yellowed with age. Even in the afternoons, the couple rely only on fans to stay cool, choosing not to switch on the air-conditioner.

‘I believe we’re doing the right thing’: Wife

Tan’s wife, Wang Hua Xing, 68, said she fully supports her husband’s actions.

She explained that Tan worked as a cleaner before retiring. After moving to the neighbourhood, he noticed a lot of littering and inconsiderate behaviour, prompting him to begin photographing and reporting offenders.

Asked whether she feared getting confronted by angry residents, she chuckled and said: “No, because I believe we’re doing the right thing.”

Tan added that he has installed two CCTV cameras outside his flat. “If anyone comes here to cause trouble, we’ll call the police,” he said.

Argued with resident who got fined

The affected resident, Lim, said he got into an argument with Tan in a lift about three weeks ago.

“The moment I saw him, I became very angry,” he said.

However, the confrontation seemingly escalated beyond words, with Lim recounting: I was trying to scare him, so I pretended to kick him. Even though I didn’t hit him, he retaliated by throwing a kick at me and claimed he wanted to call the police.”

He said they exchanged heated words. “I only pretended I was going to kick him to scare him. I didn’t actually hit him, but he claimed I did and said he wanted to call the police.”

Tan, however, disputed Lim’s account. He said he did not kick Lim, adding that he was the one who got kicked instead.

Man reportedly fined $300 for pouring water into drain

Another member of the public, who only wished to be known as Zheng, said he received a $300 fine after visiting his parents, who live in Tampines, last September.

Recounting the incident, the 50-year-old said he wiped his vehicle down while at the car park.

A few days later, Zheng received a summon ticket.

After checking with the authorities, he learnt that someone had photographed him pouring the water from his bucket into a nearby drain.

However, Zheng insisted that had used clean water which contained no chemicals.

Highlighting that the footage taken was “incredibly clear”, Zheng expressed unease with the situation: “If there was a camera pointed at you every day, would you feel comfortable?”

Another resident, who only wished to be known as Li, said he has noticed someone photographing him on multiple occasions.

“Whenever we park downstairs, there’s a camera pointed as us,” said the 44-year-old.

Li added that he was aware of a friend getting fined after being photographed throwing a cigarette butt onto the ground.

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