Taiwan teacher, 29, blocks man after rejecting his advances, he breaks into her room and kills her

A 29-year-old teacher in Taiwan rejected a man’s romantic advances and blocked him on LINE, but he became resentful and eventually broke into her room, where he sexually assaulted and strangled her to death.

The man, surnamed Liu, was sentenced to death by the Hualien District Court on Oct 8, reported Focus Taiwan.

Liu, who was 26 at the time of the crime, met the junior high school teacher, surnamed Tsai, through church activities in February 2025.

According to United Daily News (UDN), Liu developed feelings for Tsai and repeatedly tried to get closer to her, including asking to enter her accommodation.

However, she rejected his advances.

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Man becomes resentful after teacher blocks him

On April 16, 2025, Liu entered the accommodation while nobody was home and stole an iPhone belonging to Tsai’s roommate, according to UDN.

After discovering that Tsai had blocked him on LINE, he asked her to unblock him but was rejected again.

PHOTO: UNITED DAILY NEWS

The court found that Liu became resentful and began planning to kill her.

On the evening of May 16, he entered Tsai’s accommodation at a local church while she was alone.

He overpowered her, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death. Her body was discovered the following day, with bruising around her neck.

According to Focus Taiwan, Liu also stole several of her personal belongings, including credit cards.

TVBS also reported that the court considered the attack premeditated and particularly serious.

PHOTO: TVBS

Court sentences man to death despite hearing and speech impairments

The Hualien District Court sentenced Liu to death and deprived him of his civil rights for life.

He was also given a separate seven-month jail term for burglary.

Under Article 20 of Taiwan’s Criminal Code, individuals with hearing and speech impairments may qualify for reduced sentences.

However, the court found that Liu’s thinking and understanding were not below those of an average person, based on his statements and conduct.

The court therefore decided not to reduce his sentence, saying the death penalty was necessary to reflect his criminal responsibility.

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), the case is the country’s first in which a defendant qualifying for consideration under the provision was nevertheless sentenced to death.

The ruling can still be appealed.

This article was produced with AI assistance.

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