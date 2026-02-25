Lion dancers were seen standing on tables and chairs at Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre PHOTOS: KUOCHUAN.SG/TIKTOK

'Tables are for people to eat': Lion dance performers spark outrage for stepping on Cheng San Market tables

A lion dance performance at a hawker centre in Cheng San sparked hygiene concerns after performers were seen stepping on dining tables and chairs.

The performance took place in the afternoon of Feb 24 at Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre. A video of the performance shared by lion dance troupe Kuo Chuan Arts Cultural has garnered over 47,500 views on TikTok.

In the video, two performers in a lion costume climb onto the tables and chairs, hopping from table to table as drums and cymbals are heard in the background.

At one point, one performer catches his partner in mid-air while standing on one of the tables. The other performer is seen shaking the lion's head to the beat while in a raised position.

Facebook user criticises lion dance performance

Facebook user Wang Everleigh subsequently shared the post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, claiming the act was "really not appropriate".

"Tables are for people to eat, not to step on with shoes. It's very unhygienic and dirty," Ms Wang said. "After that, how are customers supposed to feel comfortable eating there?"

She urged organisers to avoid doing so for future performances. "Festive atmosphere is important, but hygiene and public consideration are even more important."

'It's only once a year': Netizens support lion dance troupe

Ms Wang's post received over 43,000 views and 240 comments, as some netizens called her post "nonsensical".

One netizen noted that the space where the performance took place looked small and that performers would inevitably have to step on tables.

"It's only once a year, still cannot be understanding meh?" the netizen added.

Others agreed that Ms Wang could have wiped the tables or chosen another place to have her meal.

"My favourite part of CNY. Love to watch the lion dances. Table can clean, no need to complain about every little thing," another user commented.

'Lion dance without the stunts is not lion dance': Troupe responds

Bobby, a member of the lion dance troupe, told Stomp that they have been performing at the market during the Chinese New Year period for the past three years.

The 25-year-old noted that there have been no complaints from stall owners or bystanders, and that the group had obtained permission to stand on tables during the performance.

Bobby added that the area underwent cleaning after the performance.

