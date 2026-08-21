Hitcheed is offering up to $1,000 cashback to affected couples.

Suntec wedding fair organisers offer up to $1,000 cashback to couples affected by Korea Artiz Studio closure

Organisers of Hitcheed, a recurring wedding fair, are offering up to $1,000 in cashback to couples who booked packages with Korea Artiz Studio Singapore at previous iterations of the fair and were affected by the bridal studio’s unexpected closure.

Korea Artiz Studio Singapore abruptly ceased operations on Aug 14 due to unpaid salaries, with its premises repossessed by Carlton Hotel on Aug 20.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it received 66 complaints from the bridal store’s customers between Aug 14 and 18, with more than $271,000 in pre-payment losses reported.

In a social media post on Aug 20, Hitcheed acknowledged that recent events concerning Korea Artiz Studio had left couples in a “very difficult position”.

“For many couples, what was meant to be an exciting part of their wedding journey has instead become a situation of uncertainty, disappointment, and significant financial loss,” Hitcheed said in its carousel post.

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Eligible couples can receive up to $1,000 in cashback

Acknowledging that it was not in a position to “undo the losses”, Hitcheed said it also should not “simply stand by and watch”.

As such, Hitcheed is offering up to $1,000 in cashback to aff e cted couples who booked Korea Artiz Studio Singapore’s services at two of its previous fairs.

To qualify for the cashback, couples must:

Have made a purchase with Korea Artiz Studio Singapore at Hitcheed’s Wedding Wonderland x Bridal Market fair on March 6 and 7, 2026, or May 16 and 17, 2026, and registered for Hitcheed’s cashback lucky draw

Provide relevant documents to show that Korea Artiz Studio failed to deliver the package deliverables or delivered incomplete work, including invoices, receipts and screenshots of communication with its employees

Couples have until Aug 28 to apply for the claims. They may do so by contacting Hitcheed at cs@hitcheed.com.

Eligible couples can utilise the cashback when they make purchases from any participating vendor at Hitcheed’s upcoming wedding fair on Sept 19 and 20.

Clarified that it was not a sales campaign.

In its post, Hitcheed also clarified that the move was not a sales campaign, nor was it intended to encourage customers to spend more at its upcoming fair.

Instead, the organiser said it hoped to cushion the financial impact suffered by the affected couples.

“We may not be responsible for what happened, but we believe we can help ease the pain”, said Hitcheed.

In response to Stomp’s query, Hitcheed confirmed that Korea Artiz Studio Singapore was a participating vendor at the March and May 2026 editions of Wedding Wonderland x Bridal Market.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a statement from Hitcheed.

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