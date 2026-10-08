The publication will be distributed free of charge to some homes and made available for pick-up at four MRT stations.

The Straits Times to publish special weekly edition in October in support of ReadSG

The Straits Times

Oct 8, 2026

Over four Fridays starting on Oct 9, The Straits Times is putting out a specially curated weekly publication in support of the national effort to encourage reading.

The compact-sized Straits Times Weekly is a collaboration with the National Library Board (NLB) as part of its recently launched ReadSG movement.

It will be distributed free of charge to some homes, and also made available for pick-up at four MRT stations: Bedok, Boon Lay, Raffles Place and Toa Payoh.

The four-week print project was initiated as SPH Media is an official media partner of NLB’s ReadSG, a five-year national movement to build a nation of readers.

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The 20-page publication will feature a round-up of key news articles from The Straits Times over the past week.

It will feature stories and infographics on local developments that affect Singaporeans, key global and business stories, as well as items of wider interest to readers, such as a crossword puzzle and book reviews and recommendations.

Straits Times editor Jaime Ho said: “While these represent a small fraction of ST’s content, the effort aims to encourage people to pick up the habit of reading and turning to authoritative and credible sources of news.

“We hope those who receive it can also rediscover the joy of reading news highlights in print.”

Those who receive a copy are also encouraged to fill in a survey on their reading habits.

About 20,000 copies of each of the special weekly editions will be distributed, ending on Oct 30.

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