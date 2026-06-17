Stomp’s weekly news reach rises to 17%, surpassing CNN: Reuters Institute report

The study found that 17 per cent of respondents use Stomp for news consumption.

Stomp’s weekly reach for online news increased by two percentage points from 2025 to 2026, surpassing that of international news outlet CNN.

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism published its Digital News Report 2026 on June 16, based on an online questionnaire by YouGov from mid-January to the end of February 2026.

According to the study, 17 per cent of 2,000 survey respondents in Singapore used Stomp to access news, up from 15 per cent in 2025 and 2024.

The citizen journalism site also overtook CNN, whose reach remained at 15 per cent over the same period.

The study was based on an online questionnaire by YouGov from mid-January to the end of February in 2026. STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG

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CNA, Mothership, and The Straits Times topped the rankings, with between 41 and 47 per cent of respondents using the platforms for news.

Online media continues to be the most common way to consume news, as 87 per cent of respondents reported accessing news through online publications, and 59 per cent through social media.

Overall trust in news has also been stable at 46 per cent, higher than the global average of 37 per cent.

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