Two Stompers have won Hall of Fame prizes after contributing stories that highlighted important social issues in October.

Stompers raise important issues with stories about reno horror and man sleeping at Chagee, win prizes

Two Stompers have won Hall of Fame prizes after contributing stories that highlighted important social issues in October.

The Top Story of the Month award goes to Stomper Mona. She shared an incident involving a stranger who entered her family’s Choa Chu Kang home to use the toilet on Oct 13, while it was undergoing renovations.

Raising safety concerns, Mona hoped to remind others that houses undergoing renovation are not open to the public. Her experience also shed light on what appeared to be a growing and worrying trend of strangers entering people’s homes without permission.

For instance, after reading Mona’s article, a resident came forward to share how two strangers had allegedly entered his BTO flat and claimed to be the homeowners.

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When informed of her win, Mona said: “I appreciate the effort in sharing my story. May everyone who is renovating their house not go through this.”

Top Stomper who sticks by 5:5:5 regime

Meanwhile, Stomper GL snagged the spot for October’s Top Contributor.

He had noticed an elderly man sleeping at the 24-hour Chagee store in Jurong Point for weeks. Worried, he shared his observations with Stomp, in hopes that welfare agencies would be able to identify and assist the man.

Following GL’s report, which was viewed over 70,000 times on Stomp, a family member reached out and explained the man’s circumstances. The man was also found at the Chagee outlet and brought back to a nursing home, where he will likely stay.

This is not the first time GL has made a difference.

Besides contributing fire and accident stories, he had also helped out at the scene after a woman fell at Sengkang Library.

GL describes himself as an IT professional in his 60s who loves running, good food and company.

He told Stomp: “I stick by my 5:5:5 regime. Running 5km, 5am in the morning, five times a week.”

Congratulations to Mona and GL for each winning a Stomp Goody Bag worth $50 and a $20 FairPrice voucher!

Check out Stomp’s Hall of Fame or find out how you can win here.

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