July’s Hall of Fame winners are Stomper Koh, for his story about gate installation company Mettalogy, and Stomper RHCP, for his story about unattended parcels in Jurong West.

Stompers hoping to help others with their stories end up sparking action, win July’s Hall of Fame prizes

When Stomper Koh shared his unsatisfactory experience with a gate installation company, he simply wanted to help other consumers make better-informed decisions.

He had paid $799 to Mettalogy, but said the process was marked by “poor communication, missed appointments, lack of transparency and unsatisfactory workmanship”.

Koh’s story garnered more than 41,000 views on Stomp and revealed that he was not alone in his grievances. The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said it received 12 complaints against Mettalogy between Jan 1 and June 23, and was assisting affected customers.

For his contribution, Koh wins Stomp’s Top Story of July.

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‘I am eager to support Stomp’: Top Stomper of July

Separately, the top Stomper of July award goes to RHCP, who observed parcels left unattended in his estate on multiple occasions.

The Jurong West resident diligently documented the issue and shared his findings with Stomp over three months.

SPX Express subsequently told Stomp that it had investigated the reported incidents and penalised the delivery partner involved for not adhering to delivery protocols.

RHCP said: “I am a helpful, responsible and active contributor who is eager to support Stomp.”

He also affirmed his commitment to sharing useful content and positive stories.

“I am always ready to assist,” he added.

Congratulations to Koh and RHCP for each winning a Stomp Goody Bag worth $50 and a $20 FairPrice voucher!

Check out Stomp’s Hall of Fame or find out how you can win here.

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