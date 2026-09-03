Stories by two Stompers in August sparked meaningful discourse, earning them a spot in Stomp’s Hall of Fame.

Stomper catching people drinking on MRT, man scolded for not giving up priority seat win August’s Hall of Fame

Reports about inappropriate behaviour on public transport are not uncommon.

But contributions by two Stompers in August sparked meaningful discourse, earning them a spot in Stomp’s Hall of Fame.

The Top Stomper prize goes to Leonard, who highlighted the trend of commuters flouting the no-drinking rule at MRT platforms and on trains.

He not only documented such instances at various MRT stations over several months, but also sent feedback each time to SMRT, SBS Transit, the Ministry of Transport, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Stomp.

Leonard received a reply from SMRT, encouraging him to approach train staff immediately when he witnesses such acts.

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However, Leonard explained that this was not feasible: “Realistically speaking, it is virtually impossible for a witness to inform a station staff ‘immediately’ after sighting, due to the fast-paced movements of passengers and culprits.

“Having one single person witness and report so many such incidents only reflects the scale and frequency of these rule-flouting behaviours in absurd proportions!”

Leonard’s story led to netizens discussing whether the no-drinking rule should be relaxed, if enforcement should be tightened — or if he should mind his own business.

Leonard declined to share why he remains so dedicated to his cause, but told Stomp: “I have my eyes on rule breakers and social deviants.”

Similarly, Stomper Billy ignited a heated debate when he shared videos of a woman berating him for not giving up a priority seat to an elderly man on bus service 8.

The woman, who took photos of Billy, can be heard calling him an “idiot” and saying: “Make sure you viral.” She also hurled vulgarities at him.

The problem? Billy is a 33-year-old stroke survivor who needed the seat because of weakness in his left leg.

“I think people shouldn’t judge someone on the priority seat just because they look healthy, young or able,” said Billy, who was awarded Stomp’s Top Story of August prize.

“I hope this can help bring more awareness to people with ‘invisible disabilities’ like me.”

Billy’s report sparked widespread discussion, with one Facebook post getting nearly 1,000 comments.

He told Stomp that he did not expect to win anything as he was just sharing his experience, adding: “I hope this helps people to be more understanding and that anyone who looks ‘fine’ is allowed to sit in priority seats.”

Congratulations to Leonard and Billy for each winning a Stomp Goody Bag worth $50 and a $20 FairPrice voucher!

Check out Stomp’s Hall of Fame or find out how you can win here.

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