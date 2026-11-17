Those who still have value in their CashCards may visit the NETS website to find out more about the refund process.

Still using a NETS CashCard? Switch before Jan 1, 2027, for ERP and parking payments

Andy Ng

The Straits Times

Nov 16, 2026

Still holding on to your NETS CashCard? It is time to cash out before the end of the year, or you may find yourself stranded in a carpark.

In a Facebook post on Nov 16, NETS said that its CashCard will no longer be accepted for Electronic Road Pricing (ERP), carpark payments and checkpoint tolls after Dec 31, in line with the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) transition to the ERP 2 system.

The electronic payment service provider added that users should get the NETS Motoring Card or the NETS FlashPay Card before Jan 1, 2027.

Motorists with remaining value in their CashCards can request refunds at DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB bank branches until March 31, 2027. Refunds can also be requested at OCBC and UOB ATMs until that date.

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According to NETS, cardholders are entitled to a full refund of their remaining stored value within two years of their card’s expiry. Refunds can still be requested for another extended two years, but a monthly service charge of $1 will be deducted from the remaining balance.

More details are available on the NETS website.

Singapore officially transitions to the satellite-based ERP 2 system on Jan 1.

All Singapore-registered motor vehicles must be fitted with an on-board unit (OBU) by that date to travel on Singapore’s public roads.

To date, more than 98% of eligible Singapore-registered vehicles have been fitted with the unit, said LTA in September.

LTA also previously said that up to one million motorists will receive a complimentary NETS Motoring Card when they install their OBU.

In the lead-up to the launch on Jan 1, new road markings (blue oval “ERP” symbols) and “ERP Charge Zone” road signs are being progressively implemented from October across the existing 33 ERP operational locations.

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