S'porean pleads guilty to fighting with family of 3 over spilled beer in JB mall: 'I was forced to defend myself'

Four Singaporeans who were involved in a fight at a shopping centre in Johor Bahru were charged in Malaysian court on Christmas Eve.

Married couple Chua Chin Heng, 56 and Ice Sou Peng, 55, as well as their son, Axi Chua Kai Jun, 27, were charged with intentionally causing hurt to Suresh Vanaz at KSL City mall on Dec 21 at 5.17pm.

PHOTOS: BERNAMA

Suresh was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Chua Chin Heng, reported Bernama.

The police said the fight was due to a dispute after Ice Sou Peng was splashed with beer when someone nearly bumped into her.

Suresh later explained on social media that it happened at the counter of a spa in the mall.

He recounted: "I had placed a can of beer on the floor in front of me. My friend accidentally knocked it over without noticing it. The drink spilled near my feet and touched the counter, but it did not come into contact with anyone. I immediately apologised to those around me.

"Unfortunately, about two minutes later, a Chinese family confronted and attacked me. I repeatedly explained that it was an accident. During the confrontation, racist remarks were made, and there was behaviour that appeared to look down on Malaysians. And I have to defend myself."

The argument escalated into a fight, prompting police officers on patrol to intervene.

Videos of the incident were posted online.

The two men also faced an additional charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly arguing at a JB police station where they were brought following the fight at the mall.

"While one of them was filing a police report, the other approached the counter and a sudden attack led to a scuffle," said the police.

The scuffle was broken up by the police officers on duty. The duo sustained minor injuries and were treated at a hospital before being arrested.

Suresh pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined a total of RM1,900 (S$600).

On the other hand, the three family members are claiming trial and were released on bail.

On Dec 26, Suresh posted a nine-minute video on social media to address what happened.

He wrote: "Regarding the KSL incident, I am not here to defend myself blindly, but to explain my side of the story truthfully.

"Yes, I acknowledge that I made a mistake by reacting to the situation. However, I was forced to defend myself at that moment and felt I had no other choice.

"If the law determines that I was wrong, then I accept that decision, and I have already agreed to move on."

He added that he would be taking legal action against the family.

"Malaysian law enforcement has informed us that there is sufficient CCTV evidence showing their actions and reactions. As a result, their legal expenses have reportedly reached around RM19,000," said Suresh.

"My lawyer and I will be pursuing legal action against them for multiple reasons. This is not about ego, but about accountability."

Suresh was also involved in an altercation in VivoCity in December 2024.

Earlier this year, he made the news for carrying his brother, who has cerebral palsy, up the steps of Batu Caves in Selangor as part of their Thaipusam tradition.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation